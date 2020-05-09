Oscar De La Hoya Rips UFC’s ‘Lucky Aerobics Teacher’

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya didn’t seem to like what UFC president Dana White had to say on Friday about the 47-year-old’s chances against Conor McGregor in a proposed crossover boxing battle.

De La Hoya blasted White as “lucky” and just an “aerobics teacher”.

De La Hoya had been telling anyone who would listen over the last two years that he’d stop McGregor in just two rounds in a boxing ring, but after McGregor accepted De La Hoya’s challenge earlier in the week, De Le Hoya subsequently seemed to back off the idea.

White was asked by the UFC 249 media in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday about De La Hoya’s prediction, and the UFC president laughed McGregor vs. De La Hoya off.

De La Hoya must have seen that video or read about it because he went ballistic via Twitter soon after that video made the rounds on social media.

De La Hoya tweeted directly to White, “you are such a little b*tch, never laced a glove other than being a box aerobics teacher. The Fertitta brothers are the ones who built the business and you were lucky enough to just have 10% of UFC.”

De La Hoya won the gold medal as a lightweight for the U.S. at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and followed that up by winning 10 world titles in six different weight classes as a professional boxer between 1992 to 2008.

One of the top pay-per-view sellers in boxing history, De La Hoya retired after being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in the 8th round in 2008. But De La Hoya was one of his generation’s most popular fighters and finished his stalwart boxing career with a record of 39-6 with 30 knockouts.

Since 2002, De La Hoya has been the head of Golden Boy Promotions, one of the top boxing promoters in the sport.

De La Hoya vs. UFC?

It’s been a busy day for De La Hoya, at least in terms of his run-ins with high-profile UFC figures.

First, it was Conor McGregor, who De La Hoya tweeted about after McGregor accepted De La Hoya’s two-round knockout prediction as a challenge and accepted it.

“For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you,” De La Hoya said via Twitter. “I was just asked a question and I simply spoke the truth…”

For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you. I was just asked a question and I simply spoke the truth… 🥊 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 8, 2020

Hours later, of course, De La Hoya went after White.

It seems like Friday was De La Hoya vs. UFC day, at least in the Hall of Fame boxing champion’s mind.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson