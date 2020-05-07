Conor McGregor Accepts Megafight: ‘I Accept Your Challenge’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor surprisingly accepted the challenge of former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya for what would be a massive multi-generational megafight should it actually come to pass.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

McGregor, 31, from Dublin, Ireland, is one of only four UFC fighters to have ever held titles in two different weight classes at the same time.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya, 47, from Montebello, Calif., competed as a professional boxer from 1992 to 2008, winning multiple world titles in six different weight classes. Additionally, like McGregor is in the MMA world today, De La Hoya was the biggest draw of his generation inside a boxing ring.

Since retiring, the popular boxing superstar has since gone on to become one of the top promoters in the sport, most notably working as the promoter for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and rising phenom Ryan Garcia.

But now it seems that if De La Hoya truly wants to climb inside a boxing ring one more time, he has a willing dance partner in McGregor.

De La Hoya has long maintained he’d mop the floor with McGregor inside a boxing ring. He said he’d stop the Irish superstar in just two rounds two years ago when the idea of a fight between the two stars first surfaced and said the same thing recently during a podcast appearance.

“Oh, come on, brother,” De La Hoya told Brian Campbell on the State of Combat podcast. “Two rounds. Because one thing about me, one thing about me, I went for the kill always. And look, Conor McGregor is – I love him in The Octagon. I respect him. I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story. It’s a whole different story.”

McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer. After a solid start in August 2017, McGregor lost via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the biggest superfights in combat sports history.

Ten years prior, De La Hoya also suffered a loss to Mayweather, though De La Hoya’s came via split-decision.

