NFL Exec Suggests Raiders Would Be ‘Prime’ Destination for Superstar QB

Despite the Green Bay Packers‘ history of moving off of aging quarterbacks, it still came as a shock when they traded up to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s hard not to see the similarities to the previous Brett Favre situation. Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he’s getting up there in age and the Packers are obviously thinking about their future.

Rodgers is probably not going anywhere before the 2020 season because Love is a very raw prospect who needs a lot of work before he’s ready to lead a team. Green Bay will want at least one or two more years of Rodgers before the former Utah State star hits the field. However, that might not be up to the team.

Raiders Prime Destination for Rodgers?

Like him or not, Rodgers doesn’t come off as the type of player who will make the transition to Love easy. After one more season in Green Bay, it’s very possible he forces his way out. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL executive believes that the Las Vegas Raiders may just be the best fit for Rodgers in 2021:

“One exec wondered if the Raiders could be a prime destination for Aaron Rodgers next offseason, under the thinking that the Packers’ selection of Jordan Love in the first round could be the beginning of the end for Rodgers in Green Bay. The Raiders’ weaponry could be appealing to a quarterback accustomed to playing in recent years with a solid offensive line, but just one upper-tier wideout and nothing dynamic at tight end.”

Though he grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, Rodgers did grow up in Northern California, so he’s very familiar with the Raiders. The team currently has a quarterback in Derek Carr that they appear happy with. If he has a good season, it’s doubtful Las Vegas will want to take on Rodgers’ huge contract considering his age.

Rodgers is arguably the most talented NFL quarterback ever, but father time comes for everybody. That said, he does have at least a few more strong years left and the Raiders could decide to move off Carr if he disappoints in 2020. With the weapons that the team will have, Rodgers could feasibly bring them to a Super Bowl.

Raiders Have Best Skill Position Players in Years

Rodgers has had a decent amount of talent to play with in Green Bay, but nothing like the Raiders could provide him. They have an elite tight end in Darren Waller and one of the best young running backs in the NFL in Josh Jacobs. Henry Ruggs should be a dynamic threat all over the field and Hunter Renfrow proved to be a reliable guy in the slot.

That’s not to mention the fact that the Raiders have an offensive line that’s elite if they can stay healthy. It’s hard not to see why Rodgers would be salivating at the idea of playing in Las Vegas with that offensive roster. However, it’s hard to see the Raiders making this move if Carr looks good in 2020. With this roster, he should have his best year yet. If he plays at a Pro Bowl level, the team won’t get rid of him for a 37-year-old Rodgers.

