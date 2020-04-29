Brett Favre Believes Packers ‘Burned a Bridge’ With Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre seems to think the Green Bay Packers just made a terrible mistake with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Favre made a guest appearance Wednesday afternoon on The Rich Eisen Show and shared his candid thoughts on the Packers’ decision to trade up and select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, saying the move sends “the wrong message” to Rodgers and shows the organization’s priorities lie on building for the future.

“Green Bay is not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years if he plays like we expect him to play,” Favre said Wednesday. “They’ve got a shot with or without a first-round receiver, he’s that good. I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don’t think they did that. I think they burned a bridge that is going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head.”

"I think (the #Packers) burned a bridge that's going to be hard to overcome." –@BrettFavre on Green Bay drafting Jordan Love in the 1st Round: pic.twitter.com/2digBEEsJ6 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 29, 2020

Favre added he has spoken with Rodgers since the Packers drafted Love and said the two-time MVP quarterback is “let’s just say surprised that they went in that direction.” Rodgers had spoken several times this offseason about his hopes the Packers would draft more offensive weapons for the 2020 season, including his draft-day appearance on The Pat McAfee Show during the early parts of the first round.

Not only did the Packers not select a wide receiver in the first round, but they avoided drafting a single one with any of their nine selections after unsuccessful attempts to trade up for one in the second round. The Packers’ only new pass-catcher from the 2020 draft class is Josiah Deguara, a tight end/H-back hybrid who doesn’t fit the mold for deep-ball threats.

“They don’t draft any weapons, not just in the first round but any weapons that can help immediately to my knowledge,” Favre said. “And that just sends a disrespect message I would think to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed, if he is.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Favre Struggles to See Value in Early Love Selection

Favre has a unique perspective on the Packers’ current quarterback situation in that he went through something similar when Rodgers was brought in to be groomed as his replacement, but there are some key details that don’t add up for Favre when it comes to Love.

For starters, Rodgers is still under contract for another four seasons with expensive cap implications tied to him for at least two more years. The Packers could potentially choose to move on from Rodgers after the 2021 season and eat about $17 million in dead cap, but how he plays in the seasons to come could force them to stay committed. Should the Packers stick with Rodgers until his contract expires in 2024, Love will have spent his most affordable four years on the bench.

“Are they going to pay (Love) a big deal without seeing him play?” Favre said. “Are they going to be in a situation where they cut bait and allow Aaron to play somewhere else somewhat similar to my situation?”

Favre added later: “From a relationship standpoint, it sends the wrong message.”

READ NEXT: Packers Tried to Trade up for WR in 2nd Round of NFL Draft