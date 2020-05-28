Antonio Brown Spotted Working Out with NFC East QB

Antonio Brown has been hailing for his name to be cleared in the courts. But, could the troubled receiver be hailing to the Redskins?

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver was spotted working out in his hometown of Miami and catching spirals from Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Neither player was bashful about it as they both posted videos to their social media accounts. Brown is seen running crisp passing routes, joined by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and former NFL star Chad Ocho Cinco, while Seahawks backup Geno Smith is the other quarterback chucking it deep.

One interesting note, Brown is wearing his old No. 84 silver Raiders helmet. Yes, the same one that became the cause of controversy on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and arguably the main reason he bolted Oakland for New England. The 31-year-old free agent remains unsigned as the NFL continues to investigate a slew of legal issues levied against Brown, including sexual assault and domestic abuse.

If the league were to reinstate Brown, he would likely have to serve a lengthy suspension. Both the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Seahawks’ Russell Wilson have openly lobbied for Brown’s services. Remember, he does have 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.

Does Brown Actually Want to Return to NFL?

Trying to make sense of Brown’s mood swings can be akin to reading a rambling ransom note. His Twitter feed is all over the place, filled with everything from NFL comeback plans to tips for proper social distancing.

Liberty City Miami I’m coming back to the block this weekend and every weekend following to donate food, tissue, sanitizer, and masks. We will be set up at the Corner Store on 58 terrace and 17th ave. Stayed tuned for the time tomorrow. Social Distancing will take place. — AB (@AB84) April 10, 2020

Brown has gone on record several times saying that he really wants to join Brady in Tampa Bay. And Brady has reportedly told others that he would welcome a reunion with his short-lived teammate in New England. However, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians quickly shot the notion down by calling Brown a “diva.”

“I’d be really grateful if I had the opportunity to play in Tampa Bay, to play anywhere,” Brown told 102.5 The Bone’s Mike Calta Show. “Obviously to play with Tom Brady would be an extreme honor. You know his quality of leadership.”

Of course, he also worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier in the offseason and went to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to meet with NFL teams face-to-face.

“I’m gonna be out there ready to get things back on the right page,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

Eagles Should Steer Clear of Troubled WR

There was a time last year when Brown was an intriguing player for the Eagles to look at. They were desperate for playmakers and Carson Wentz was throwing to practice-squad guys. Those days are over.

Philadelphia completely rebuilt its receiving corps through the draft. In addition, the Eagles have key players returning from injury (see: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside). While it remains tempting to sign Brown — he was the best wideout in football during his peak — the move makes no sense.

"We’ve established a culture here that, going forward, fits in with the goals of this football team and this organization." 📰: https://t.co/4ajLduvtqz#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/D9P7tD22KO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 9, 2019

Not only is the Eagles’ depth chart getting crowded with talent, it’s loaded with high-character athletes. It’s part of the culture that stems from the top of the front office. Brown would turn that culture upside down.

“We’re looking for people that are fundamentally different,” said Andy Weidl, Eagles vice-president of player personnel when describing his draft strategy. “The love and passion for football, it’s non-negotiable. They’re caring, their character, they do the right thing persistently, and they have a relentless playing style that you can see on tape.”

