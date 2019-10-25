Antonio Brown Sends Cryptic Tweet on Playing for Eagles

Antonio Brown was up early Friday morning and held an impromptu Q&A session with fans. Per usual, the unemployed receiver didn’t hold back.

Brown started answering questions around 4:44 a.m. and touched on everything from forcing his way out of both Pittsburgh and Oakland to not being able to make it work in New England. Brown seemed lucid and traded reason for emotion in his responses, although he did caution one fan to “study facts not online fiction.” One of his most interesting answers involved the Philadelphia Eagles.

When a fan wrote: “the eagles need you bro tell your agent to call them ASAP.” Brown replied: “I do not think so.”

I do not think so https://t.co/VLPmtOOhOc — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown’s fall from grace was tragic, like something out of a Shakespeare play. He went from being the undisputed best wide receiver in football to a pariah, a locker room cancer mired in off-the-field legal trouble from serious sexual assault allegations. The Patriots cut him after just 11 days with the team as news of Brown’s transgressions consumed the organization.

Brown, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL, disputed the move had anything to do with his inability to stay off social media.

Wasn’t the phone think it was the price tag 🏷 https://t.co/W6t5WocEEZ — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

On Friday, he showered a ton of love on Tom Brady. Apparently, the Patriots quarterback wasn’t the reason for the break-up in New England.

Brady another level truly rare individual https://t.co/YrMGJ9zFLn — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Antonio Brown’s Agent Vows He’ll Play Again in NFL

The NFL has started an investigation centering around Antonio Brown allegedly sending threatening text messages to a reported victim that he sexually harassed. This incident was in addition to a separate lawsuit filed against Brown for sexual assault and rape.

In the meantime, Brown is technically a free agent and could conceivably sign with another team. The NFL has stated that if another franchise were to sign Brown, then they would re-assess the receiver’s designation. He has not been placed on the Commissioner-Exempt list.

On Tuesday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated that he fully expects Brown to play again in 2019.

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Rosenhaus told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.” “Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team.”

Naw u got to work super hard in seasons so you take your funds to be set https://t.co/ZMV9XtC9dj — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Should the Eagles Sign Antonio Brown?

Loaded question, right? This a move the Eagles would never do since the organization places an extraordinary amount of importance on rostering high-character guys. Antonio Brown’s fall from grace unfolded in an insane manner and in the most public way possible. The Eagles have enough drama going on in their locker room already with anonymous sources and teammates criticizing teammates.

However, Brown would help the Eagles achieve their preseason goal of winning a Super Bowl. It looks less and less likely that DeSean Jackson will return from a nagging abdomen injury, so Brown would fill a desperate need at wide receiver. The offense has looked lost without any semblance of a deep threat.

Nelson Agholor can’t catch the ball. Alshon Jeffery is leaking stories to the press. Zach Ertz can’t get involved before the third quarter. And Mack Hollins prefers playing special teams. So, yes, Brown would be an intriguing answer to a well-known problem. Is he worth the hassle? Probably not.

Add me to non fiction https://t.co/mgO5Be2lxZ — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target