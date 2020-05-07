Seahawks Schedule Includes Must-See Primetime TV Games

The Seattle Seahawks finally know their 2020 NFL schedule with the most unique aspect being matchups against the NFC East and AFC East. Matchups against the Cowboys and Patriots headline this season’s Seahawks schedule. The Seahawks will have four primetime television matchups.

#Seahawks schedule:

S13 at ATL

S20 NE SNF

S27 DAL

O4 at MIA

O11 MIN SNF

O18 BYE

O25 at AZ

N1 SF

N8 at BUF 10a

N15 at LAR

N19 AZ TNF

N30 at PHI MNF

D6 NYG

D13 NYJ 4:05p

D20 at WSH

D27 LAR

J3 at SF — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 7, 2020

“The @Seahawks schedule features four prime-time games, making it the eighth-consecutive season with four or more, and features three home prime-time games for the fifth-consecutive season. #GoHawks,” the Seahawks tweeted.

The Seahawks will open up their season on the road against the Falcons on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Seattle’s first home game will also be on Sunday Night Football as they host the new-look Patriots.

It has been an interesting offseason for the Seahawks who are still awaiting Jadeveon Clowney’s decision. The Seahawks did not make any big splash signings, but added a lot of depth to a revamped offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Seahawks released two starters: Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker.

Seattle traded for cornerback Quinton Dunbar who is expected to play opposite of Shaquill Griffin. The Seahawks also added depth at tight end by signing Greg Olsen as well as addressing the position in the draft with Colby Parkinson. The offseason also saw the Seahawks lean on two familiar faces to bolster their pass rush by bringing back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.

The Seahawks Have Had a Virtual Offseason

The Seahawks along with other NFL teams are in the early stages of what has been a virtual offseason. There is no guarantee the NFL season will start on time, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the coaching staff is approaching the offseason as if nothing has changed.

“Well everything is kind of in flux right now,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “We’ve set back the time frame to start but we’re getting ready for virtual offseason and all of that. We’re all working real hard to do that to get organized so that we can do it really well. We just have to be patient, but in the meantime we just kind of keep grinding and stay with the mentality kind of like that they could tell us next week that we’re on. We’re attempting to be as prepared as possible. We’re not saying ‘OK, we’ve got three or four weeks to figure this thing out.’ We’re not doing that. We’re just going for it.”

Seahawks Schedule 2020: Dates & Times

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV Sun., Sept. 12 Seahawks vs. Falcons Sun., Sept. 19 Patriots vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun., Sept. 26 Cowboys vs. Seahawks Sun., Oct. 4 Seahawks vs. Dolphins Sun., Oct. 11 Vikings vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun., Oct. 18 Bye Sun., Oct. 25 Seahawks vs. Cardinals Sun., Nov. 1 49ers vs. Seahawks Sun., Nov. 8 Seahawks vs. Bills Sun., Nov. 15 Seahawks vs. Rams Thurs., Nov. 19 Cardinals vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. Fox Mon., Nov. 30 Seahawks at Eagles 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun., Dec. 6 Giants vs. Seahawks Sun., Dec. 13 Jets vs. Seahawks Sun., Dec. 20 Seahawks vs. Redskins Sun., Dec. 27 Rams vs. Seahawks Sun., Jan 3 49ers vs. Seahawks

Seahawks Schedule 2020: Home Opponents

TEAMS Cardinals Rams 49ers Cowboys Giants Patriots Jets Vikings

Seahawks Schedule 2020: Away Opponents