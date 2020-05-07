Seahawks Schedule Includes Must-See Primetime TV Games

The Seattle Seahawks finally know their 2020 NFL schedule with the most unique aspect being matchups against the NFC East and AFC East. Matchups against the Cowboys and Patriots headline this season’s Seahawks schedule. The Seahawks will have four primetime television matchups.
“The @Seahawks schedule features four prime-time games, making it the eighth-consecutive season with four or more, and features three home prime-time games for the fifth-consecutive season. #GoHawks,” the Seahawks tweeted.
The Seahawks will open up their season on the road against the Falcons on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Seattle’s first home game will also be on Sunday Night Football as they host the new-look Patriots.
It has been an interesting offseason for the Seahawks who are still awaiting Jadeveon Clowney’s decision. The Seahawks did not make any big splash signings, but added a lot of depth to a revamped offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Seahawks released two starters: Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker.
Seattle traded for cornerback Quinton Dunbar who is expected to play opposite of Shaquill Griffin. The Seahawks also added depth at tight end by signing Greg Olsen as well as addressing the position in the draft with Colby Parkinson. The offseason also saw the Seahawks lean on two familiar faces to bolster their pass rush by bringing back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.
The Seahawks Have Had a Virtual Offseason
The Seahawks along with other NFL teams are in the early stages of what has been a virtual offseason. There is no guarantee the NFL season will start on time, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the coaching staff is approaching the offseason as if nothing has changed.
“Well everything is kind of in flux right now,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “We’ve set back the time frame to start but we’re getting ready for virtual offseason and all of that. We’re all working real hard to do that to get organized so that we can do it really well. We just have to be patient, but in the meantime we just kind of keep grinding and stay with the mentality kind of like that they could tell us next week that we’re on. We’re attempting to be as prepared as possible. We’re not saying ‘OK, we’ve got three or four weeks to figure this thing out.’ We’re not doing that. We’re just going for it.”
Seahawks Schedule 2020: Dates & Times
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sun., Sept. 12
|Seahawks vs. Falcons
|Sun., Sept. 19
|Patriots vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. NBC
|Sun., Sept. 26
|Cowboys vs. Seahawks
|Sun., Oct. 4
|Seahawks vs. Dolphins
|Sun., Oct. 11
|Vikings vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. NBC
|Sun., Oct. 18
|Bye
|Sun., Oct. 25
|Seahawks vs. Cardinals
|Sun., Nov. 1
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|Sun., Nov. 8
|Seahawks vs. Bills
|Sun., Nov. 15
|Seahawks vs. Rams
|Thurs., Nov. 19
|Cardinals vs. Seahawks
|8:20 p.m. Fox
|Mon., Nov. 30
|Seahawks at Eagles
|8:15 p.m. ESPN
|Sun., Dec. 6
|Giants vs. Seahawks
|Sun., Dec. 13
|Jets vs. Seahawks
|Sun., Dec. 20
|Seahawks vs. Redskins
|Sun., Dec. 27
|Rams vs. Seahawks
|Sun., Jan 3
|49ers vs. Seahawks
Seahawks Schedule 2020: Home Opponents
|TEAMS
|Cardinals
|Rams
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Patriots
|Jets
|Vikings
Seahawks Schedule 2020: Away Opponents
|TEAMS
|Cardinals
|Rams
|49ers
|Redskins
|Eagles
|Falcons
|Dolphins
|Bills