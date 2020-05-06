Jadeveon Clowney Breaks Silence on Future With Seahawks

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Seahawks free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but the pass rusher granted his first interview since free agency started in March. Clowney spoke with Fox 26 Houston sports director Mark Berman during one of his offseason workouts at Plex Athlete. The pass rusher admitted he is open to a return to the Seahawks but is willing to be patient until he can conduct in-person meetings with NFL teams.

“I love Seattle when I was there this past year,” Clowney noted. “I loved everybody on the coaching staff, I wouldn’t trade them guys in. I hope we can work something out, if anything happen, I did like it up there. I love Russ. I love all the guys I played with. J. Reed [Jarran Reed], B Jack [Branden Jackson], all the boys in my D [defensive line] room. I respect them guys.”

The interview and video of Clowney’s workout are clearly an effort by the pass rusher to prove to NFL teams that he is healthy. Clowney had core muscle surgery over the offseason but emphasized he is back to being fully healthy after playing through the injury last season.

“I want to let people know I’m ready..and whoever I sign with is gonna get the best version of me,” Clowney explained to Fox 26.

Here is a look at the video clip showing Clowney’s workout along with the interview.

Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) working at @PlexAthlete in Houston: “Whoever I sign with is gonna get the best version of me..I know what I got to do to get where I need to get.” (Hasn’t ruled out the @Seahawks): “I love Seattle..I love everybody on the coaching staff” pic.twitter.com/Al0dbbKQcG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020

Clowney Appears Poised to Wait Until the NFL’s Meeting Restrictions Are Lifted

Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd), working in Houston with @itsdannyarnold, in no rush to make a decision: “I know what’s going on in the world..It’s a slow process until teams can see me&see what I got & can give me physicals..I’m just waiting on the right opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/KI4yxV1Mw4 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020

Clowney may have spoken positively about the Seahawks, but he does not appear ready to make a decision. As many have speculated, Clowney is prepared to wait until he is able to have in-person meetings with teams and their medical staff.

“I’ve got a few [offers] but the process for me is really just weighing my options and taking my time,” Clowney explained. “I ain’t in no rush right now. I know with what is going on right now in the world with the coronavirus and everything. It’s a slow process until teams really can see me and see what I got, give me physicals and everything. So, I ain’t in no rush. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity and the right timing for me. It’s all about timing and opportunity. So, just stay focused, stay locked in, stay working and it’s going to present itself when the time is right.”

The Seahawks Have Not Closed the Door on Re-Signing Clowney

The feeling between the Seahawks and Clowney appears to be mutual. The Seahawks noted on multiple occasions before and after the NFL draft that the team has not closed the door on re-signing Clowney. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that he remains in contact with the pass rusher.

“Just staying in touch with him, he is kind of patient with the time frames that are out there and all that, but he knows that the Seahawks is a place that he had some success and that he had a really good time and contributed to our club,” Carroll explained during the team’s post-draft press conference. “It is a pretty good feeling for him being out there still. Johnny [GM John Schneider] will take care of it and if there is an opportunity that makes sense, we’ll dive back in and pursue it.”

The question is whether Clowney is willing to accept the Seahawks’ offer and likewise if Seattle still has the deal on the table for the pass rusher given the months that have passed since free agency began.

READ NEXT: Marshawn Lynch Speaks About Future With Seahawks