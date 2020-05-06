Skip Bayless Reveals Prediction For 2021 Super Bowl Winner

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t meet expectations in 2019, but controversial Fox Sports pundit Skip Bayless thinks that is the last season

On a recent episode of Undisputed, Bayless took to the air and explained his Super Bowl pick for the 2020-21 NFL season. As he said, the Ravens had all the goods to make the game last season, but struggled to get the job done and get over the hump. That’s not a problem he sees repeating itself in the near future.

According to Bayless, this season is the one that sees the Ravens get over the top and will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, winning the game. Here’s what he said:

"Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should have won it all last year. And I believe they will win it all this coming year."

“The opponent, I believe, at this point in time will be Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, who should have won it all last year,” he said. “They were the best team easily through the regular season. I believe they will win it all this coming year, whatever that year is going to look like.”

Bayless thinks the team’s work in the draft and in free agency is also setting them up to be quite a force in 2020, and the primary reason the team should be considered favorites.

“The Ravens were the best team and they won the offseason. They also added Calais Campbell. Perfect pickup for them. A warrior late in his career looking for his ring. It’s beautiful, perfect timing. He will be a force for them. Then all of a sudden they land J.K. Dobbins? They led the league in rushing and landed J.K. Dobbins on top of that. My favorite receivers outside of CeeDee (Lamb). Devin Duvernay from Texas, you get him in the 3rd round, steal. (James) Proche, you get him out of SMU in the 7th round. He just circus catches every ball within 5 yards of him. Lamar will love him, Duvernay and J.K. The rich just got richer.”

Indeed, the rich got richer this offseason and that leads many like Bayless to say the team will make it over the hump and atone for a frustrating 2019 year when all is said and done.

Mark Ingram Explains Why Ravens Are Super Bowl Contender

Like most, Ingram lamented the mistakes that were made in the playoffs a few months back and explained what the Ravens have to do in order to get back to winning when it counts the most in the postseason. He joined the NFL Network at the Super Bowl and provided some explanations.

“When you get to the playoffs, all those mistakes you have are magnified,” Ingram said. “You can point to a number of plays in that game that we didn’t have success on that the Titans were able to capitalize on. There’s always three to four game changing plays in a game, so you have to be on your stuff every single second.”

The Ravens, as it turns out, weren’t ready for the big moment, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, especially as the team learns how to win.

“If you make a mistake in the playoffs, it can cost you dearly. We have each other’s back, we believe in each other, we’re going to go right back to the drawing board, get back to work and impress everyone next season,” he said.

Ingram said the path to getting this done is quite easy to define. It revolves around hard work and motivation.

“We just got to go back to the drawing board. Every single year you have to find a way to elevate and improve,” he said. “We believe in each other. We’re going to add some key pieces, we’re going to bring back our pieces we need. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get bigger, stronger, faster. Execute our offense, our defense better. We’re just going to believe in each other.”

Count on Ingram having the Ravens ready for next season and not shying away from big Super Bowl expectations.

Odds Reveal Ravens Major Super Bowl Contender

A look at some very early odds was revealed by Caesars a few months back, and perhaps surprisingly, the Ravens were high on the list in spite of their frustrating finish to 2020. As a whole, the Ravens have the second best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy at 7-1 a year from now.

Here’s a look at some of the early odds for next season:

Next year's Super Bowl odds released from @CaesarsEnt today: Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Cowboys, Packers 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Browns, Eagles, Rams, Vikings 25-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) January 14, 2020

So far, the offseason continues to progress through free agency and the draft and the Ravens have been very busy in both, having one of the best drafts in the league while also adding solid talent across the board in free agency. What do their odds look like now? The same at 7-1, as things have not been re-racked since early February.

It’s not only Bayless but oddsmakers putting the chances pretty high of the Ravens making a run to the Super Bowl this coming season.

