Troy Aikman Guarantees Cowboys Will Pay Dak Prescott ‘A Lot of Money’

Take it from someone who’s played the position for, and negotiated with, the Jones family: Dak Prescott is going to get paid.

In an interview Monday with Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman stated he “strongly believes” it’s a matter of when — not if — Prescott inks a lucrative long-term extension to remain in Dallas.

“I love Dak Prescott,” Aikman said, via Pro Football Talk. “I love everything about him. . . . I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him. He’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career.”

Aikman hedged his statement by allowing that Prescott’s riches, at least in 2020, could come from his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag rather than a multi-year megadeal.

But the overarching point the Hall-of-Famer is trying to establish, is that Dak won’t be donning another team’s colors any time soon.

“I’ve been surprised that there has been so much discussion about his contract,” Aikman said, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s not like he’s not going to be playing for the Cowboys in 2020. Whether he is franchised or he has a deal, he’s going to be here playing and eventually a deal gets done. So, it’s not high on my list of things I look at the league and what’s happening with the other 31 teams.”

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys currently have an offer on the table that would make Prescott the sport’s second-highest-paid signal-caller, behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson, at more than $34 million annually. The proposal includes guarantees “on par” with Rams QB Jared Goff’s record-setting $110 million, per Archer.

Length remains the biggest (only?) roadblock preventing an agreement; Prescott reportedly prefers a four-year pact while the Cowboys are holding firm for a five-year commitment.

The sides have until July 15 to work out an agreement. Failing that, Prescott will be forced to play out the season on his franchise tender, which he’s yet to sign.

Dak Named ‘Biggest Potential Distraction’ for 2020

There are two schools of thought regarding Prescott: Pay the man or let him rot (on the franchise tag). But there’s one indisputable fact about his ballyhooed contract standoff: It’s impossible to ignore, especially in an offseason as unique as this year.

For that reason, and for that reason only, Bleacher Report has grouped Prescott among the NFL’s “biggest potential distractions” ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Via Kristopher Knox:

Dak Prescott’s agent has denied reports the quarterback turned down a five-year deal from the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. However, the fact remains that no deal is in place, and the franchise-tagged signal-caller has yet to sign his tender. This means a holdout is possible, which would have an obvious impact on Dallas’ season. That’s likely why the Cowboys were quick to give veteran Andy Dalton a one-year, $3 million deal after he was released by Cincinnati. Dalton is a quality bit of insurance for the Cowboys, but he does represent a sizable step back from what Prescott was in 2019—Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. If he isn’t with the team when the season begins, Dallas’ playoff hopes could be in jeopardy. However, even if Prescott does sign his franchise tender and start the season under center, his future in Dallas will remain a distraction. The only way the Cowboys are going to avoid it is by getting a long-term deal done before the July 15 deadline.

