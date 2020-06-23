Seahawks in ‘Serious & Ongoing’ Talks With 4-Time All-Pro WR: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps reported that the Seahawks have been in “serious and ongoing” discussions with Brown.

“I said this a month ago on @710ESPNSeattle these discussions are serious and ongoing,” Heaps noted on Twitter. “A lot needs to happen between now and when Antonio Brown gets signed but my feeling is there is a strong likelihood Brown is going to get another opportunity.”

Heaps tweet came after NFL Network’s Mike Silver noted that the Seahawks and Ravens are two teams with interest in potentially adding Brown. Silver explained the Seahawks still had an interest even though Brown could be suspended for a good portion of the season given their ongoing investigation.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks,” Silver explained. “Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there is a suspension.”

Here is a look at Silver’s full comments about the Seahawks and Ravens having “internal discussions” about Brown.

Russell Wilson Reportedly Would ‘Undoubtedly Advocate’ for the Seahawks Signing Antonio Brown

Russell Wilson was outspoken last season about his desire for the Seahawks to sign Brown. Ultimately, the Seahawks opted to claim Josh Gordon off of waivers, but the receiver was later suspended indefinitely by the NFL. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that he believes Wilson “would undoubtedly advocate” for the Seahawks adding Brown. After Brown was released by the Raiders, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team looked into the volatile receiver.

“We were involved in that one,” Carroll said, per The Seattle Times. “We were ready if something was there.”

During a 2019 interview with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Wilson admitted he pushed the Seahawks to sign Brown prior to the team claiming Gordon. Wilson also confirmed he was in favor of the Seahawks adding Gordon.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson explained. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

AB Faces a Potentially Lengthy Suspension

The challenge for the Seahawks, Ravens and any other team interested in Brown is his potential suspension. The NFL has been conducting an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault accusations made against Brown.

It appears the league is taking the stance that it will not reveal its decision unless Brown is signed by a team. Silver indicated that the Seahawks may not be deterred by a potential suspension. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton also reported that Wilson is pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown.

“But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton explained. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

