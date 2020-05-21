Russell Wilson Pushing Seahawks to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has not given up on the idea of Antonio Brown wearing a Seahawks uniform. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that Wilson would “love” for the Seahawks to sign Brown but added it would not be something the front office considers until the summer.

“But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton explained. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

Clayton tried to temper fans’ expectations who may be excited about the idea of Brown joining the Seahawks. The NFL has yet to announce the length of a potential suspension Brown faces if he does sign with a team. Seattle is likely to keep its salary cap space open until training camp beings.

“Don’t expect anything soon in regards to Brown,” Clayton continued. “While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season. And let’s not go overboard on the Antonio Brown option. He won’t be signed this month, and the Seahawks wouldn’t sign him next month. …If the Seahawks would do something with Brown, it would be in late July or August.”

Wilson Admitted He Wanted the Seahawks to Sign AB Last Season

It has long been rumored that Wilson has an affinity for Brown despite the baggage that comes with the receiver. During an interview with ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson last November, Wilson was asked about pushing for Brown along with Josh Gordon, and the Seahawks quarterback confirmed he had an interest in the team adding both receivers.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson explained to ESPN. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

The Seahawks Have Not Added the “Superstars” Wilson Wanted

At the beginning of the offseason, Wilson was open about his desire for the Seahawks to add “superstars” heading into next season. The Seahawks signed veteran tight end Greg Olsen and former Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to bolster the offense. It depends on Wilson’s definition of superstars but neither player appears to fit this description. Seattle has added new players to the offensive line which should please Wilson as the team looks to protect their franchise quarterback.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN during the week of the Pro Bowl. “I think we need a couple more. …Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”

As Clayton indicated, it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks added another wide receiver before training camp. Especially since the team did not address the position in the draft until the later rounds. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will add the superstars Wilson wanted, but the clock continues to tick as the season gets closer.

