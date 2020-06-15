Lenglet Replaces Jordi Alba in Barcelona Squad vs Leganes

Barcelona have named their 23-man squad for Tuesday’s La Liga clash against Leganes at Camp Nou and have made just one change from Saturday’s win over Real Mallorca.

Centre-back Clement Lenglet is back in the squad after serving a one-match ban that ruled him out of the trip to Son Moix. Left-back Jordi Alba misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Real Mallorca.

Here’s the full list:

Tuesday’s match is Barcelona’s first home game since La Liga resumed after a three-month break. The Catalan giants won their first match back 4-0 at Real Mallorca, while Leganes were beaten 2-1 at home by Real Valladolid.

Braithwaite to Face Former Team

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite will face his former club Leganes on Tuesday. The Denmark international signed for the Catalan giants on an emergency transfer in February after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months with a torn hamstring.

Braithwaite heads into the match against his former employees on a high. The 29-year-old scored his first goal for Barcelona on Saturday at Mallorca:

Messi finds a waiting Braithwaite and VAR agrees to give @FCBarcelona a 2-0 lead over @RCD_Mallorca #MallorcaBarca – LIVE

💻📱 – beIN SPORTS CONNECT: https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/vHqgGK0fLq — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 13, 2020

Braithwaite spoke about how it felt to open his account for his new club after the game in an interview with El Chiringuito.

“It is incredible to score my first goal for Barcelona. But it’s more important to restart the season with a win. We are pleased with the result, but we have to continue to play like this and win games.”

The striker played all 90 minutes against Real Mallorca, despite the return from injury of Luis Suarez who started on the bench, and will be hoping to keep his place in the team.

Barcelona Big Favorites for Victory

Barcelona will be big favorites for victory on Tuesday. They already beaten Leganes twice this season in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan giants ran out 5-0 winners in the cup back in January, while goals from Suarez and Arturo Vidal gave the defending champions victory in the league in November.

Leganes will arrive at the Camp Nou desperate for points, as Javier Aguirre’s side are in deep trouble at the bottom of the table. They are currently in 19th place, level on points with bottom side Espanyol, and in danger of being relegated.

