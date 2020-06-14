Luis Suarez’s ‘Spectacular’ Return Thrills Barcelona Boss

Barcelona manager Quique Setien described Luis Suarez as “spectacular” on his return from injury on Saturday against Real Mallorca after a long lay-off.

The Uruguay international made his first appearance since January in Barcelona‘s 4-0 win at Son Moix that extended the Catalan giants’ lead at the top of the table.

Setien sent Suarez on as a second-half substitute and told reporters after the game he had been thrilled with the striker’s performance.

“He was spectacular if we consider how long it has been since he’s played, I am sure we’re going to see more and more as the league progresses from him. “We lacked control at times but the sensations were good, we did a lot well and we had chances to score more.”

Suarez replaced Antoine Griezmann after 57 minutes of the fixture. He did not manage to find the back of the net but did end the game with an assist for setting up Lionel Messi for Barca’s fourth goal.

Barcelona Back With a Bang

Barcelona returned to action on Saturday with an impressive performance to comfortably take home all three points in their first La Liga game since March.

Arturo Vidal got the team off to a perfect start with the opening goal after just one minute of the match. Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi were also on target to wrap up the victory.

Victory gives Barcelona a five-point lead at the top of La Liga with 10 games now remaining for the defending champions. Real Madrid are in second with a game in hand and play Eibar on Sunday.

Suarez to Start Against Leganes?

Barcelona has little time to rest with games now coming thick and fast. They host Leganes at the Camp Nou on Tuesday and then head to Sevilla on Friday.

Suarez will be aiming to force his way back into the starting XI, and Setien also spoke after the match about the need to rotate his squad given the hectic nature of their fixture list, according to Javier Gascon at Mundo Deportivo.

“I want people to be fresh which will help us because the level that I have in the squad will allow it. Some will rotate less, but with games so close, everyone will rotate and that will give us the ideal freshness. All the players are fundamental and competitive.”

Suarez was on target the last time Barcelona met Leganes in La Liga. The Catalans ran out 2-1 winners back in November at Butarque.

