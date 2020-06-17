NFL Rumors: Ex-Bear Kyle Long to Eagles ‘Makes Most Sense’

Could Kyle Long follow in his brother Chris’ footsteps and head to the Philadelphia Eagles? According to the folks at Sports Illustrated, the Eagles would be the most logical destination — and best fit — for Long, who seems to be flirting with a comeback every other day on social media.

The 31-year-old former Chicago Bears right guard stepped away from the game in January after playing seven seasons with the Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Long has said on multiple occasions he planned on being a Bear for life, but plans change. He was an excellent player who made three consecutive Pro Bowls in his first three seasons before suffering injuries in each of his four remaining seasons. The Bears were ready to move on from him after 2019, he completely understands why.

They did, always. But my point was if I wanted to play again for the bears it@would need to be under a new staff. The current one released me and had every right to. It’s not that complicated. I appreciate you Ale https://t.co/dlBa6BlbBk — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

Long has been open and candid about his potential return, never faulting the Bears or slinging mud at the franchise. He has also gone to great lengths to hint at a possible return to football.

I have not submitted my retirement papers, but I appreciate the thought coach! https://t.co/2zNNcp29lh — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 29, 2020

Long did shoot down a rumor the New York Jets had interest in him, but he has yet to comment on SI’s article, which links him to a franchise his family is very familiar with.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Would Kyle Long Be a Good Fit in Philly?

When the Eagles lost right guard Brandon Brooks to an Achilles tear a few days back, it left the team with a major void on o-line. Sports Illustrated thinks Long would be an affordable option to replace him, and would be a perfect fit on this Eagles team.

“Long, who is 31, makes the most sense, especially because they could probably get him on a one-year deal and for a reasonable amount of money … He announced his retirement this offseason when the Chicago Bears declined to pick up his contract option, but there are rumblings he wants to unretire … Imagine Chris telling his younger brother how great the organization is, how passionate the fan base is, how he made Philly is second home during his two seasons here, and how amazing the parade was after he helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.”

The Eagles have a solid roster in place, and a quarterback situation Long may be comfortable with. His decision will likely come down to how much he still wants to play — or doesn’t.

Long said this week via Twitter that he missed football, and would “know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks,” before adding he is more likely to be golfing this fall than putting on shoulder pads. He also added that if he plays this upcoming season, it won’t be for the Bears.

I didn’t retire I got fired. I will know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost 😂😂🙏🏼 I’m most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron’s https://t.co/qmNbTEeTHk — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

I would wait for a new staff https://t.co/sWbjeCobTQ — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

Thus, if Long returns in 2020, his “Bear for life” mantra will be null and void.

One question analysts have wondered is whether Long’s recent weight loss could hinder a comeback on the offensive line.

Kyle Long is down to 265 pounds and has spent months telling everyone how much he’s enjoying retirement. He’s not going to the Jets. Carry on. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 5, 2020

Still, the Long-to-Eagles situation bears watching, pun intended. It’s only a rumor, but it’s one Long hasn’t yet jumped on. Long also tweeted well-wishes to Brooks after hearing of his injury, so he’s well aware of what’s going on in Philly.

Thinking of my guy @bbrooks_79 one of the best in the game. Rest up get right and do your thing 🙏🏼 https://t.co/BMxRhE4DAM — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 16, 2020

READ NEXT: Why Chicago Bears Future Could Be in Big Trouble in 2020