NFL Rumors: Jets Trying to Lure Ex-Bear Kyle Long Out of Retirement

Long has been spending his retirement enjoying the R&R retirement brings if his social media feeds are any indication, but he has also been getting into incredible shape. He has shared multiple pictures of his new frame on Instagram, and looks lighter than ever.

Just this week, Long joked via Twitter that his newly acquired six-pack abs were about to be a thing of the past, tweeting: “When you just got 6 abs and now you gotta gain again,” which sent Bears fans into a bit of a frenzy wondering whether he was hinting at a comeback.

When you just got 6 abs and now you gotta gain again pic.twitter.com/qwJ2fua2Rn — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 2, 2020

Kyle Long Addresses Jets Rumors in Hilarious Twitter Post

At present, it’s looking like the Jets may have tried — and failed — to secure Long’s services. He seems to be enjoying retirement a bit too much to abruptly end it. “It’s nice to be able to have a break,” Long said earlier this year. “And I keep hearing the word ‘retired’ and you know, the air quotations ‘retirement’ and what that entails, and I think I’m more on hiatus trying to figure out what is next,” Long noted.

Long has gone on record multiple times saying he would never wear any colors other than blue and orange, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see him cut his retirement short and head anywhere other than Chicago. His injury history alone will likely keep him off the field for awhile, if not for good.

Long addressed the Jets rumors shortly after they emerged, tweeting out a photo of the massive burger he was about to wolf down, saying: “Im on my lunch break so don’t @ me no weird s**t #retiredlife.”

Im on my lunch break so don’t @ me no weird shit #retiredlife pic.twitter.com/yHKJjEW2Ly — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 5, 2020

