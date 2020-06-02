Newly Ripped Kyle Long Hints at Return to Football, Bears Fans React

Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long seems to be doing some flirting on social media. Not with another person, per se, but with a return to the gridiron. Long, who retired shortly after the 2019 season was over, has gotten shredded in the following months, and he has been sharing a good deal of photos showing off the results of all his hard work. He has also sewnt out a few cryptic tweets some have interpreted as hints at a possible return.

In mid-May, Long shared a video of himself dunking a basketball, looking more spry than ever. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush promptly retweeted the video, wondering whether Long could be hinting at a possible return to football.

🤔 Hmmm, apparently the ankle and hip are 👌 okay. Could this mean . . . https://t.co/2GKWtZoe9c — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) May 16, 2020

Now, it’s looking like Long may be dropping more hints at a possible comeback. “When you just got 6 abs and now you gotta gain again,” Long tweeted.

When you just got 6 abs and now you gotta gain again pic.twitter.com/qwJ2fua2Rn — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 2, 2020

If he’s hinting at gaining weight to enable a return or whether he’s just teasing fans, the tweet sent Bears fans into a tizzy regardless.

Leaving us on the cliff, come on now Kyle, give us some insight! — Nolan Wells (@nwellsUKfan73) June 2, 2020

Unretiring? — Dante D (@dstick696969) June 2, 2020

Long has been adamant since his retirement that the laundry list of injuries he sustained in his seven-year career have left him wanting to rest and relax — not go back to getting injured all over again. He has shared his recent body transformation, but he has also shared numerous photos of himself golfing, and has expressed a desire to utilize his new-found fitness to take up bow hunting during retirement.

Still, Long has shared multiple images and videos of himself getting shredded, and at 270 lbs., he is lighter than he was in high school, and his physical transformation has been undeniably impressive.

Kyle Long Is Looking More Ripped Than Ever These Days…

Long has gone on record multiple times saying he would be interested in pursuing a career in sports media or broadcasting now that his playing days are over, and that could still be an option for him — although his latest tweet would sort of contradict that. Long recently told Colin Cowherd that he had lost the weight in part because he wouldn’t mind an analyst gig on TV, so it would be odd to see him gaining weight for a job on television.

If Long was planning a comeback, would it be with the Bears?

Based on his recent replies, it’s anyone’s guess. Long has said on multiple occasions that he would never play for another NFL team other than the Chicago Bears.

But he also tweeted this just a few days ago…

I finished as a gutless quiet B word with the bears, according to@some – won’t be with them again https://t.co/kV1VwH28zW — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 30, 2020

Is it possible some other team has convinced him to un-retire? Sure. It’s possible despite being highly unlikely.

Long has, however, also noted multiple times that he has yet to submit his retirement papers, so the dram continues until his next tweet.

I have not submitted my retirement papers, but I appreciate the thought coach! https://t.co/2zNNcp29lh — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 29, 2020

