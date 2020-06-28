Division Rival’s QB Has Bold Prediction for Patriots Without Tom Brady

Predictions for the New England Patriots without Tom Brady are everywhere. Some expect the team to struggle mightily without arguably the greatest QB in NFL history.

Some have predicted the Patriots will actually be better without Brady. As for the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, he isn’t selling his division rivals short. Recently, he gave his take on the Patriots without Brady heading into the 2020 season.

Don’t expect Allen to allow his team to fall into a false sense of security the first time they play the Patriots without Brady. Allen recently said this during an interview on Sirius XM Radio:

With Tom being gone everybody sees there’s an opportunity, but I still see the Patriots being the best team in the division right now. They’ve been to the playoffs the last 20 years, basically. Just because they lose one guy I don’t think it’s going to be that much of a difference. I know Tom is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time but they also have one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Bill Belichick’s presence is probably most of the NFL universe isn’t predicting the Patriots fall to some abysmal record in 2020. So Allen is in line with most on that front. Even still, NFL experts who aren’t tabbing the Patriots to win their 12th consecutive AFC East title are looking at Allen’s Bills as the team to dethrone New England.

Allen talked about his and the team’s approach to the 2020 season.

We’re not taking that any differently. It’s going to be one game at a time. I definitely think our team has the right mindset going into it. I don’t think we’re expecting to be the favorites, expecting to go out there and win every single game. It’s going to be a dog fight each and every game and we’re working hard right now.

During Allen’s two-year career with the Bills, he is 0-3 against the Patriots, but both games in 2019 were close. Allen played horribly in the first meeting tossing three interceptions in a 16-10 loss in Week 4 at home.

In the second meeting, another one-score, 24-17 defeat, Allen was a little better as he stayed away from picks and threw two touchdown passes. Still, he was sacked four times in both games. By the looks of what happened in the two meetings with the Patriots in 2019, Allen is right to downplay Brady’s exit because it appears it was New England’s defense that was the cause of his team’s inability to grab a win.

