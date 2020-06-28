Patriots UDFA Draws Optimistic One-Word Assessment: Report

One of the New England Patriots undrafted free agent QBs will make the 53-man roster. Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith has shown flashes of brilliance, and other times has looked less than stellar. Michigan States Brian Lewerke has less to be excited about when looking at his college tape and stats, but most believe he has the tools to develop.
If you’re asking CLNS’ Evan Lazar, he’d describe Smith as “promising,” though he isn’t sold on his consistency.
In a recent episode of Patriots Press Pass, Lazar was asked to describe Smith in one word, and he chose “promising.”
He also offered the following:
I think that he [Smith] is a very talented player. I agree to watch his tape, he makes throws–especially outside of the pocket and on the move that guys like Jordan Love go in the first round because they can make a throw like that, or a guy like Sam Darnold was making throws like that. However, there are these peaks and valleys in J’Mar Smith’s tape. Sometimes he looks like he’s Aaron Rodgers and other times he looks like he’s Geno Smith. You have to figure out that balance, and determine if he can be that consistent guy down-in-and-down-out. Some of these games he looks like he can be a real star or a starter in the NFL. Other games he looks like he doesn’t even belong on a roster. Consistency is going to be key for him in training camp. Can he show that he can be that guy, maybe then he has a chance to make this team as the third QB.
Rodgers to Geno Smith is a pretty wide ceiling and floor, and probably a bit too harsh of an assessment–especially the part about the La. Tech product looking as if he doesn’t belong on a roster at times.
At any rate, Smith should have a great chance at winning the third QB spot if for no other reason his ability to improvise and make plays on the run. There is seemingly a good chance the Patriots will employ some run-pass-option looks into their scheme now that they have some mobility at QB with Jarrett Stidham.
Smith’s athleticism is better suited to pick up that sort of scheme if for whatever reason he was pressed into action late in the season. There’s also the possibility of him being the scout team QB that helps prepare the defense for the mobile quarterbacks they will face this season.
All that said, promising seems like a good word to describe Smith’s 2020 season with the Patriots.
