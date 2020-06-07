Browns WR Odell Beckham Gets Shoutout From Tom Brady

Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have a well-documented mutual admiration for one another for what they do on the field and what they represent off of it.

The latest chapter to their public friendship came when Brady showed some support for the Cleveland Browns pass-catcher on his social media on Sunday, reposting the shirts Beckham is selling in support of Black Lives Matter.

Brady wrote: “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Proud of you OBJ.”

Odell Beckham’s Shirt Sales go Viral

Beckham revealed on his Instagram story this week that he has started a website selling shirts with the words, “I STILL CAN’T BREATHE” on the front. On the back it reads, “No justice, no peace.” Beckham said that 100 percent of all profits from the shirt, which is $25, will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” Beckham wrote in the About Us section of the website. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.”

The shirts have been reposted by celebrities in the sports world and beyond — from Kylie Jenner to Brady and many more.

Odell Beckham’s Initial Response to Protests Drew Criticism

When Beckham first reflected on the George Floyd protests, he argued that silence on the issue did not necessarily mean you were part of the opposition.

“Continue to divide us and not unify,” Beckham wrote. “We’re tryna unify an entire nation, which we are far far from, but that’s the only thing that bothers me . The if u don’t speak up or ur silent ur against us etc. for me it’s a tough position actually a lose lose lose.”

It caught the ire of at least one professional athlete in Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris, who called out Beckham for the take.

“Respectfully family, if you’re silent, we don’t know what side you’re on. And if we don’t know what side you’re on, it is safe to assume you’re on the other side,” Harris wrote.

Beckham took some time to think about his next move and came back with an eloquent, well thought out response on the issues at hand.

“Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many,” Beckham wrote. “The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served.

“We need those in power to take action,” Beckham continued. “It’s begins with you all. Only then and ONLY then, can we even begin to heal as a country.”

Beckham and Browns teammate Jarvis Landry were prominent figures in the powerful player-led Black Lives Matter video that was released this week, asking for a stronger response from the NFL.

The video received a response from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said exactly what they players wanted to hear.

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell said in the video. “We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”