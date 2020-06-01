Odell Beckham Sounds Off Following George Floyd Criticism

The death of George Floyd and ensuing reaction to protests around the nation have become a polarizing topic in the United States and around the world, especially among those with large platforms, like professional athletes.

Floyd’s final minutes have been witnessed by millions of people through a disturbing viral video. It shows now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee to Floyd’s neck and the reaction to the video has sparked outrage, protests and in some areas violence.

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been vocal on the issue, but had said previously that he would no longer be sharing his opinion on social media — specifically Twitter — following some blowback he received following his first reaction.

However, Beckham jumped back on Twitter to clarify more of his thoughts on the issue and fired back at some critics who paid more attention to his grammar than what he was actually trying to get across.

Most importantly, Beckham trying to communicate a message that he didn’t feel that someone being silent on the matter makes them complicit about the issue at hand.

“Continue to divide us and not unify,” Beckham wrote. “We’re tryna unify an entire nation, which we are far far from, but that’s the only thing that bothers me . The if u don’t speak up or ur silent ur against us etc. for me it’s a tough position actually a lose lose lose.”

Browns WR Odell Beckham: ‘I’m Here for the Solution’

Saying it was a “lose, lose, lose” inspired some strong reactions in the comments, which Beckham addressed further.

“Sometimes….. being silent is being scared or whatever u would wanna call it. It’s actually sitting back to gather all the right information so that when u do Speak out u can spread the right information ! And not just jumpin to post a pic on ig or other platforms,” Beckham wrote, continuing in more tweet. “Which to me is fake as hell! Not here for the band wagon I’m here for the long term solution !!! I just want what I say or do to be able to be real and effective that’s all. And anybody who doesn’t see it that way I don’t give fk… period. I wanna be able to be the change NOTTT part of the problem.. and again a major part of the problem is the pick a side narrative …. how can the world be divided into sides ??? Yet unified as one ….?”

Beckham again clarified that the focus should be on a solution — not on his use of commas or spelling.

“There are who have been murdered. In front of our eyes,” Beckham wrote, expressing he wanted a platform to speak his thoughts, rather than write. “That’s where the focus should be. Not on my grammer while tweeting while im angry or frustrated. Or simply don’t care to use periods, commas, etc.”

Odell Beckham Frustrated Over Death of George Floyd

In his initial response, Beckham expressed his frustration and has been clear that he does not feel violence is not the answer as the protests continue.

“IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say will never be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters,” Beckham wrote in his initial reaction.