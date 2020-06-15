Colin Kaepernick Joins Seahawks? Writer Reveals Why He’s a QB Fit [VIDEO]

Could Colin Kaepernick make an impact as a backup with the Seattle Seahawks?

One Seattle native thinks that it could work. Insert Heavy.com contributor, Landon Buford.

“I can see Kaep going to Seattle,” said Buford who was a guest on Fox Soul TV’s The Mike and Donny Show.

“I know Pete Carroll they brought him in, well, supposedly, they brought him in for a workout or them trying to attempt to bring in for a workout. And I know Pete Carroll talked about him a couple of days ago, and they do need a backup quarterback. So, they don’t have a veteran backup quarterback on the roster right now. So, I can possibly see him going to Seattle.”

Kaepernick has not played NFL football in four seasons. It all began when he refused to stand during the playing of the National Anthem. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII and was in a contract year when took his stance on the American Flag.

Kaepernick’s refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

“Respect the town and respect for elders,” former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach, Lou Holtz told Scoop B Radio.

“Respect for teachers, respect for coaches, and respect for the law. I have had unfair things done and I have gotten a ticket because I have been in Oklahoma and the coach thought we beat him. And the policeman gave me a ticket.And there wasn’t a god darn thing I could do about it. You know what? Life isn’t always fair.”

Prior to last season, RESPECT.Magazine’s Eric Salvary reported that there could be at least seven NFL teams that could potentially use Kaepernick’s services. According to Salvary, those teams were: Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.



Those teams never materialized.

But in the fall, the embattled NFL free agent quarterback worked out at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia while wearing a Kunta Kinte shirt.