Dan Quinn, Assistant Coaches Headed Back to Falcons’ Training Facility

Sports are slowly but surely coming back into our lives, not only to give us entertainment but also to give us hope that we all need during these uncertain times.

Starting this Friday, teams can increase the number of employees at the facility to a total of 100, including coaches.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will return to the team’s facilities in Flowery Branch on Friday, June 5, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Assistant coaches will then start to come back on Monday, June 7.

The Last Time Coaches Were At the Facility

Coaches and players haven’t been back to their facilities since everyone was ordered to stay in place back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

15 staff members went back on May 19 to plan for the new precautions put in place. The rest had been working from home, strictly communicating through numerous zoom calls.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it is still uncertain as to when players will be returning, but it is projected that it will be during training camp “whenever that begins.”

NFL training camp normally starts in July.

Protocols Will Be In Place

In an NFL memo that commissioner Rodger Goodell sent out, there will be certain protocols to follow on a state by state basis. Players and staff will be testest.

Here’s the memo that went out to teams on coaches returning to facilities tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8xhXcKrhZT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 4, 2020

“Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

In Flowery Branch, the Falcons will only have one entrance for workers to enter and exit. All social-distancing rules must be followed and employees must wear masks unless they are in an enclosed office. And employees will have their temperature checked prior to entering.

Joint Practices Prohibited

The Falcons discussed having joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills which is not allowed anymore.

The last time the Falcons held joint practices was in 2014 for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The Tennesse Titans came to Atlanta and then the Falcons flew to Houston to train with the Texans.

It’s an advantage holding joint practices because when you bring in another team to your turf or you go to theirs, it’s a completely new environment. Players aren’t just practicing against their own teammates, so they are trying even harder. It’s definitely a great way to increase the level of competition and makes practice into a more realistic scenario. It’s also the best way to get rookies thrown into action before game day.

Heavy on Falcons will continue to update you as the Falcons and the rest of the NFL slowly but surely gets back to work in normal conditions.

