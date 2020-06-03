Falcons All-Pro WR Tops Hopkins,Thomas in New Rankings

For the second consecutive year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons ended with a 7-9 season record but that didn’t stop wide receiver Julio Jones from doing his part in carrying the team and breaking records.

Pro Football Focus has the All-Pro receiver ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the NFL, but also the top receiver heading into the 2020 season. He tops other notable wideouts such as DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas.

Jones Set New Benchmarks in 2019

Jones surprised a lot of people and broke a record that many thought he wouldn’t do by the end of last season. He broke Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards in a single season.

Jones set a new benchmark having 12,000 receiving yards in fewer than 17 games. He recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Currently, Jones ranks 35th all-time with 797 receptions and 25th in league history with 12,125 receiving yards.

At the rate Jones is going, he has the ability to set more benchmarks above Johnson’s and many other top receivers in the league.

DeAndre Hopkins Thinks He’s Better?

Hopkins and Jones are both remarkable players but one is better than the other.

Hopkins argues that he is the best and would perform better with a QB like Matt Ryan.

I definitely think I’m the best,” Hopkins said on “Jalen and Jacoby”. “I know I’m the best. Mike, my boy. I love Mike. We texted yesterday. But he know if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be. Julio Jones know if I had Matt Ryan my whole career – that’s my boy, I train with Julio, too. He know what these numbers would be. Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where their whole career they had a Pro Bowl quarterback, a quarterback they spent multiple seasons with.”

The former Houston Texans receiver has had 10 different quarterbacks since entering the league in 2013. Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason and will be getting acquainted with Kyler Murray, making it his 11th QB he’s played with.

It’s easy to see where Hopkins is coming from, but you can’t coach raw talent and that’s what Julio Jones has and will continue to show regardless of who is throwing him the pigskin.

And at the end of the day, numbers don’t lie and neither does talent.

Julio Jones Sets the Tone For WRs

If you notice, every time players talk about the best wide receiver, the hottest name brought up is Julio Jones.

Antonio Brown said it recently as well when trying to prove he’s the best. And let me emphasize the word ‘trying.’ Nobody has been successful at it.

Jones is a dual-threat in the sense that he can break past linebackers but also attract a double team in his teammates’ favor.

To add to that, you never hear Julio Jones bragging about himself. He just gets that job done and that’s what being the best is all about…on top of the stats of course.

