Dana White on San Antonio Shooting Suspect Saying He’s a UFC Fighter

Around 11:30 pm on Friday night, eight people were shot at Rebar, a bar in San Antonio, Texas. All eight victims survived the attack and the shooter is still at large.

During a press briefing, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus described the situation leading up to the shooting. He said that a group of two men and two or three women were at another bar across the street from Rebar. The group then left to go to Rebar, however, McManus said they were not allowed in because they were too inebriated.

He said, “One of the two males made a statement, ‘Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.’”

According to McManus, after the man claiming to be a UFC fighter was turned away by the bar, he went back to his car and retrieved a rifle. He then walked back to Rebar and opened fire in the parking lot, shooting eight victims.

McManus said at the briefing that all eight victims, five females and three males aged 23 to 41, were in stable condition at local hospitals, with the most seriously injured victim suffering a gunshot wound to the back. Two people were grazed by bullets and didn’t accept medical treatment.

McManus said that there was no risk to the public as the group, including the shooter, fled the scene. He said, “We are attempting to identify them. Right now, there is no risk for the area.”

Dana White ‘Hopes’ That the San Antonio Shooting Suspect Is Not a UFC Fighter

UFC on ESPN 10: Dana White full post-fight interview

During the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about the incident. White answered, “How f**ing crazy is that sh*t? This world is bananas right now.”

He continued, “If you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true, but I hear that sh*t all the time. You know how many bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me? It’s mind-boggling. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it. So, I’m hoping that’s the case.”

UFC on ESPN 10 Results

The UFC was back on Saturday night for UFC on ESPN 10. The main event featured a women’s 126.25-pound catchweight bout between the No. 1 ranked flyweight, Jessica Eye, and the No. 10 ranked strawweight, Cynthia Calvillo.

Calvillo put on an impressive performance, winning a unanimous decision over the former flyweight title challenger. There were a total of 10 bouts on June 13, and five of the matches were ended by stoppage. Here are the results:

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye via Unanimous Decision

Marvin Vettori def. Karl Roberson via First-Round Rear-Naked Choke

Charles Rosa def Kevin Aguilar via Split Decision

Andre Fili def. Charles Jourdain via Split Decision

Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa via Unanimous Decision

Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers via First-Round Rear-Naked Choke

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez via Unanimous Decision

Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany via First-Round TKO (Punches)

Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev via First-Round KO (Punches)

Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy via First-Round TKO (Punches)

