Rebar Bar Shooting: 8 Shot in San Antonio, Texas

A man who claimed to be a UFC fighter from California opened fire in the parking lot of Rebar, a bar in San Antonio, Texas, injuring eight people, according to police. All of the victims are in stable condition.

The first reports of the shooting outside the Broadway Street bar came in at 11:30 p.m. today, Friday, June 12, 2020, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. You can watch the full video press conference here or later in this post.

“At about 11:30 we got a call of shots being fired. Officers arrived on the scene and what they found was that eight people had been shot in the bar across the street,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a press conference.

He said a small group of men and women were in a bar across the street from Rebar, and then tried to get inside Rebar bar. A doorman turned them away because they were intoxicated, he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rebar Bar Shooting Suspect Claimed He Was a UFC Fighter Before Opening Fire

A shooting suspect at Rebar, a San Antonio, Texas, bar, claimed that he was a UFC fighter from California before opening fire, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus during a press conference.

A group of four to five people, including two men and two or three women, were together at a bar across the street from Rebar on Broadway Street. They tried to get into Rebar, but a bouncer turned them away, McManus said.

“They were not allowed to go in because they were inebriated,” he said. “One of the two males made a statement, ‘Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.'”

He said they walked away, but the male walked to his car, took out a long rifle and walked back across the street to the bar.

“He opened fire. He hit eight individuals. None of them are deceased. They are in stable condition. The most serious one was hit in the back,” he said.

The victims include five males and three females, ranging in age from 23 to 41, he said. Two of them were grazed by bullets, and did not need to be transported to the hospital, McManus said. He said he did not yet know how many shots were fired.

“There were a lot of shots fired. Eight people hit,” he said.

“We’re still looking for the shooter,” he added.

McManus said police were canvassing the area and looking for any available surveillance footage. He said there were not many people in the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

The police chief said he did not think there was a risk to the public in the area.

“Those individuals fled. We are attempting to identify them. Right now, there is no risk for the area,” he said.

A Witness Shot Video of Police Activity Immediately After the Shooting

One of the first official accounts of the shooting was from San Antonio Fire.

“San Antonio has a shooting with at least 8 hits in the 8100 block of Broadway,” San Antonio Fire wrote on its Twitter account. “Six patients being transported by EMS and 2 more pending transport.”

A man who said he was across the street from Rebar shot a video of the emergency vehicles rushing into the scene.

Rebar had live music Friday night with one of its frequent artists, DJ Ceejay, the bar wrote on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“DJ Ceejay spinning out the tunes tonight tonight at Rebar! Music starts at 10pm! — feeling pumped,” the page said.

The bar reopened Friday, May 22, following the coronavirus pandemic and was operating at 25 percent capacity, according to Rebar’s Facebook page.