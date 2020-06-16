Eagles Coach Updates Alshon Jeffery’s Rehab, Brandon Brooks’ Replacement & Veteran RB Search

Alshon Jeffery’s status has been up in the air for quite some time. On Tuesday, head coach Doug Pederson provided the first real update.

Pederson told reporters that Jeffery has done “extremely well” in his rehab from season-ending Lisfranc surgery in December. The estimated timeline for that type of injury is nine months, so a return would be right around Week 1 or Week 2. Pederson said there is “no timetable for his return” but indicated that Jeffery remains a “big part of our process moving forward.” He credited the receiver for mentoring the younger guys and participating in virtual team meetings.

“He’s a big part of our offense and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point,” Pederson told reporters. “But if there’s a couple games there where he’s not ready then, you know, we’re not going to put him out there and just wait for him to get healthy. But, yeah, he’s a big part of our process moving forward and he’s a great leader and he’s going to be able to help the young players come along.”

Doug Pederson hints Alshon Jeffery might miss the few weeks but won't give a tangible timeline for return. Re-iterates that Jeffery will be a "big part" of #Eagles offense. He's a leader and mentor for the younger guys and has been participating in virtual meetings. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 16, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Looking at Different Scenarios at Right Guard

The shocking headline on Monday night was the devastating injury to Brandon Brooks. The starting guard tore his right Achilles tendon and lost for the year. Pederson said his “heart sunk” for Brooks and the team is looking at a few different scenarios to replace him.

“My heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon’s injury. We feel for him to have to go through this again,” Pederson said. “As far as the plan, at this point, we’re still looking at a lot of options, starting with our own roster and the guys we have.”

Doug Pederson: "My heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon's injury. …We feel for him to have to go through this again. …As far as the plan, at this point, we're still looking at a lot of options, starting with our own roster and the guys we have." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 16, 2020

The Eagles will first take a long look at internal options at right guard, guys like Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor — and possibly rookies Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho. But there are a plethora of interesting options available in free agency. Jason Peters anyone? Pederson promised to consider everything.

Now that #Eagles guard Brandon Brooks is lost for the year (torn ACL), here are a few replacements that make sense via free agency or trade: Ronald Leary, Larry Warford, Joe Thuney, Richie Incognito, more …https://t.co/vk93xahISg #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 16, 2020

One incredibly clever player to keep in mind is Kyle Long, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and brother of former Eagle Chris Long. The 31-year-old retired last January but it’s easy to see his brother hyping up the Eagles’ organization and talking him into signing a reasonable one-year offer sheet in Philly.

Pederson Admits Team Looking for RB ‘Depth & Talent”

The ongoing debate about whether the Eagles will add another running back took another turn. Pederson admitted that the team will “continue to look for depth and talent at that position.” They have been recently linked to both Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy in free agency.

Doug Pederson says #Eagles will "continue to look to add depth and talent" at the RB position. Admitted he likes to use a committee approach, with 2 or 3 guys. Mentioned he has faith in Boston Scott, Corey Clement. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 16, 2020

Philadelphia will head into training camp with Miles Sanders as the lead back, with Boston Scott and Corey Clement topping the depth chart behind him. After that, they will take a look at veteran Elijah Holyfield and rookies Adrian Killins and Michael Warren III.

One surprising tidbit from Pederson came when he discussed the value of special teams. The coach indicated that whomever the Eagles bring in must contribute on special teams. That would seem to take McCoy out of the running as he doesn’t participate on those snaps.

Pederson said he's "very confident" in the younger backs on roster. Didn't name names but would include: Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, Michael Warren III. He added that special teams is important at RB. That would take LeSean McCoy out of the mix. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 16, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number