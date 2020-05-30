Pro Bowl Tackle Endorses LeSean McCoy Returning to Eagles

Everyone knows it’s always sunny in Philadelphia but is it always shady in Philly? Time will tell.

The Eagles have been reportedly flirting with LeSean McCoy in free agency. They want a veteran running back to spell starter Miles Sanders and mentor the breakout star from Penn State. McCoy is on their wish list, for the right price (read: veteran minimum). So is former Falcons rusher Devonta Freeman.

McCoy, who spent six years in Philly, remains the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards. He came into the league around the same time as DeSean Jackson and was on the roster when Lane Johnson started to blossom at right tackle. Johnson served as a lead blocker for McCoy for two Pro Bowl seasons, in 2013 and 2014.

During his new “Outside the Lane” Instagram show, Johnson offered an opinion on a possible reunion with McCoy. He was joined by Jackson when a fan brought it up.

“I want to see it,” Johnson said. “You already know how I feel.”

Y'all regret diving into the end zone and leaving the ball at the 1 yard line TWICE, @DeSeanJackson10?! No more 🙅‍♂️ See what Jaccpot had to say on Outside The Lane: https://t.co/776hwnqyM6 #OTL pic.twitter.com/uC2vzl7RQF — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) May 30, 2020

Jackson has never hidden his feelings about McCoy re-joining the Eagles. The two players have maintained a tight bond since their first tour of duty in Philly — remember, Jackson and McCoy were both cast off like trash by former coach Chip Kelly — and desperately want to win a championship together for the team that drafted them.

“We might get him back,” Jackson said on a recent Instagram chat.

Bleacher Report Predicts Freeman to Eagles

Meanwhile, the Eagles have reportedly offered Freeman a one-year contract as they continue to weigh their options for a veteran back. The two-time Pro Bowl rusher gained 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six seasons for Atlanta.

A few things on the #Eagles’ interest in free agent RBs, per sources: They offered contracts to Carlos Hyde, who signed with the Seahawks, and Devonta Freeman, who is weighing other offers (Bucs). They have interest in bringing back LeSean McCoy, but have yet to make an offer. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 28, 2020

Bleacher Report compiled a list detailing the “1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2020 Offseason.” Not surprisingly, they pegged Freeman going to Philly as one of the moves. Here is what Brent Sobleski wrote:

The Philadelphia Eagles value the running back position as much or more than any other NFL franchise. The organization already has Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Elijah Holyfield on the roster. Even so, the front office remains interested in signing veteran Devonta Freeman to join the backfield. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the Eagles already offered a deal for the six-year veteran to consider. Freeman turned down a Seattle Seahawks offer because it didn’t meet his demands, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Adam Caplan (h/t Fantasy Points’ Joe Dolan). The same situation could arise with Philadelphia, but the Eagles could offer an incentive-based contract to entice the veteran and have him improve an already deep position group.

Man, @caplannfl is on fire @FantasyPts. Just said #Seahawks have made an offer to Devonta Freeman because they don't think Rashaad Penny will be ready for Week 1. Freeman is asking for more than the offer. Seahawks holding their position. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) May 20, 2020

Again, this is just one writer’s wild speculation and opinion. But an offer has already been made to Freeman.

McCoy: ‘I Could See Myself There in Philly’

McCoy has been beating the drum for a Philly reunion going all the way back to the Super Bowl. He really wants to finish what he started in 2009. Plus, as McCoy noted, the Eagles haven’t assigned his old No. 25 to another player.

“I could see that. On another note, since I left, you haven’t seen the 25 active in green, so you never know,” McCoy told NFL.com in May. “I’ma keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that’s home, so you never know.”

