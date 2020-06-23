ESPN Insider Says Jason Peters ‘Remains on Table’ for Eagles

Jason Peters is still working out and looking for a home. Will he put up a second residency in Philadelphia?

It’s looking like a strong possibility considering the uncertainty at both the left tackle spot and right guard position for the Eagles. Peters is a known commodity, a future Hall of Famer who would provide an insurance policy on second-year man Andre Dillard. The 38-year-old may even choose to hop over to right guard after the Eagles lost Brandon Brooks for the year.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the team hasn’t ruled out bringing Peters back. The franchise is a tad hand-strapped financially due to potential salary-cap issues in 2021 stemming from Carson Wentz’s mega-deal. It also seems a stretch for them to make a blockbuster deal for Patriots guard Joe Thuney. That means the Eagles will most likely sign Peters to a team-friendly deal in 2020 or let Matt Pryor try to win the job at training camp.

“I don’t think they are going to be spending big money. They are already kind of conscious of the cap in 2020, so I don’t see a splash move there,” McManus told the Steve Jones Show. “Although one possibility is bringing Jason Peters back into the fold because that would serve two purposes for you. One, he stated last season that he would at least be open to playing guard in the twilight of his career. Maybe he offers a solution there. And the other part of that is Andre Dillard is taking over for him presently at left tackle and this would give the Eagles an insurance policy in case Dillard doesn’t live up to it. So I think that’s one thing that remains on the table and we’ll see what direction the Eagles decide to go in.”

LISTEN: @Tim_McManus says Eagles still considering Jason Peters as Brandon Brooks replacement. He joined The Steve Jones Show earlier today: https://t.co/JG6E9GYH73 — The Steve Jones Show (@SteveJonesPSU) June 22, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Brooks Doing Jiu-Jitsu, Promises to Come Back Stronger

Meanwhile, Brooks has been wasting no time in his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old has heard “all the haters” who say he’s too old to come back from his third major injury in less than two years.

Brooks told NBC10’s John Clark that he’s taking “that lonely walk through hell” and putting the devil himself on notice.

“When you’ve walked on the dark side so many times, your eyes adjust and you see light when there’s no light,” Brooks told Clark. “It’s to the point now when I take that lonely walk through hell, I see the devil himself and let him know: ‘I’m back to tear this mfer up once again.’ And for him to say, ‘F—, not this mfer again.’ I welcome s— like this, so I bring it like others want to, what others can’t.”

“It’s to the point now when I take that lonely walk through hell, I see the devil himself & let him know: ‘I’m back to tear this MFer up once again.’ And for him to say, ‘F—, not this MFer again’” -Brandon Brooks on 3rd serious rehab in year and half https://t.co/ovykL8SohI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 18, 2020

Brooks infamously tore his right Achilles tendon in 2019, but worked his tail off and returned to the field in eight months. He qualified for his third straight Pro Bowl while narrowly losing the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award to Ryan Tannehill.

Don’t ever count Brooks out. Remember, this is the same guy who was seen doing jiu-jitsu training just two days after injuring his right Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery.

Two days after announcing his Achilles tear, Brandon Brooks is doing jiujitsu training while wearing a boot. (From Brooks’ Instagram). pic.twitter.com/g4mJyyLRe0 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 17, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number