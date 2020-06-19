Eagles All-Time Great Thinks Matt Pryor Could Be ‘Nasty’

The endorsements for backup guard Matt Pryor keeping coming. This time, one of the greatest tackles in Eagles history chimed in.

Tra Thomas was the anchor of the Eagles’ offensive line for more than a decade. He started 185 games at left tackle (including playoffs) and earned three Pro Bowl selections. More importantly, Thomas was the fearless protector of Donovan McNabb’s blind side before leaving to spend one season in Jacksonville.

Now the 45-year-old hosts an insightful YouTube show called “In the Trenches” where he expertly breaks down Eagles players on their technique. His most recent episode highlighted Pryor’S 2019 season where he saw action in four games (148 snaps). Thomas came walking away impressed and enthusiastic about his chances to take over at right guard. He called him “extremely aggressive” with the potential to be “nasty.”

“My first tip was, ‘Dog, you have to finish every time,’” Thomas told Ike Reese and Jon Marks on SportsRadio 94WIP, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I just feel like if he had that little extra dog in him, my God, he could be nasty. He’s extremely aggressive, he has a good understanding of when to shoot his hands, the timing of it, and he also understands how to set based on how this defensive tackle is attacking him. So you don’t see him over-set a lot of times.”

Damn man!! I just confirmed this story. This is a huge blow but like my brother just said, shit happens and he knows what it takes to get back. As much as it sucks right now, next man up. https://t.co/YMdqVOBpB5 — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) June 16, 2020

The right guard job is up for grabs at training camp after starter Brandon Brooks was lost for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Pryor might have a slight edge, but he’ll have to hold off charges from veterans Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig, along with rookies Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega-Wanogho.

Tra Thomas on Matt Pryor: "My God, he could be nasty." https://t.co/8W6e3fyXn1 — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) June 18, 2020

Pryor: ‘Time to Take My Game to a New Level’

The month of June is a great time to have confidence in the NFL. Training camp is right around the corner and position battles are shaping up. Well, Pryor appears to have impeccable timing.

The former sixth-round pick out of Texas Christian recently told the team’s official website that he’s “ready to go” and it’s “time to take my game to a new level.” Make no mistake, he knows it won’t be easy to win the job at right guard with others breathing down his neck. But, Pryor seems hungry and motivated.

Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready! https://t.co/31oyJNRsRF — Matt Pryor (@Mpryor69) May 20, 2020

“I’m going to be ready to go,” Pryor told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “It’s time to take my game to a new level. I know the opportunity is there. You don’t like it to happen when somebody gets hurt. We all feel for Brandon. But he will be helping me, as he’s done in the past, and I’m going to be at my best.”

Want to know how serious he is about it? Pryor admitted he watched Thomas’ analysis of his game film and reached out to the three-time Pro Bowler for advice. Game on.

“I’ve seen that Tra Thomas did a video cut-up of me and I reached out to him,” Pryor said. “Get some tips, just to pick his brain.”

Trench Talk: Matt Pryor Tape Review; In the Trenches with Tra Thomas#TrenchTalk: Matt Pryor Tape Review from Tra Thomas. Follow Tra on Twitter: twitter.com/72TraThomas Follow Tra on Instagram: instagram.com/tra_thomas72 Make sure to subscribe and come back for more of In the Trenches with Tra Thomas! *Not the owner of this footage. It is intended only to be used via Fair Use and is not monetized. 2020-06-16T13:05:17Z

