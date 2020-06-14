Eagles Rookie WR Admits Carson Wentz Can Really ‘Sling It’

A bunch of receivers are working out with Carson Wentz in Houston. One rookie is down there drooling over Carson Wentz’s arm.

Quez Watkins was a sixth-round pick (200th overall) of the Eagles in April’s draft after starring at Southern Mississippi. He caught 64 balls for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns as a red-shirt junior while garnering first-team All-Conference USA honors. Now the 22-year-old is trying to nab a roster spot in Philadelphia, maybe even a crucial role as a speed threat on the outside.

Watkins, who posted 4.35 seconds in the 40, raved about Wentz on draft night and that opinion hasn’t changed following a week playing pitch-and-catch with him in Texas. He called the Eagles quarterback big and tall while praising Wentz’s live arm. It’s “crucial” for the two players to start building a strong relationship.

“Truthfully, I didn’t know he was that big,” Watkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I thought he was maybe 6-3, 6-2. But he was like 6-5 and I was like, man, he’s tall. I see how he can sling it now.”

According to several Instagram stories, Wentz invited a small group of receivers to his second home in Houston to get some extra work in. Alshon Jeffery doesn’t appear to be there but confirmed participants include Watkins, along with Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Marquise Goodwin.

“It’s not every day that somebody that late in the draft can already get with the quarterback and build a relationship and build a trust,” Watkins said. “For me, that’s crucial and that will give me a step ahead.”

Carson Wentz worked out with Jalen Reagor,Quez Watkins,

JJ Arcega Whiteside,Greg Ward Quez: “Its crucial. It’s not every day (you) can already get with the quarterback and build a relationship. Build trust.

Its getting me a step ahead” Story on workouts 620pm @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dYz3XiP7vA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Watkins Considers DeSean Jackson ‘Role Model’

Watkins posted the second-fastest 40 time among receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. And the third-fastest overall time, at 4.35 seconds.

Speed is definitely his calling card, although he doesn’t want that to define him. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Watkins has committed to adding muscle in the offseason so he can get physical with NFL cornerbacks.

Wishing a happy 22nd birthday to rookie Quez Watkins! @Mronesx_ pic.twitter.com/FOXe1004qX — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) June 9, 2020

“I just feel like I need to be able to get stronger so I can be able to bully guys and move them and displace them whenever I want to,” Watkins told reporters on draft night. “A lot people may not know me now, but really by the end of the season people are going to know me. I’m really not somebody that’s going to try to stay off to the side.”

The rookie receiver wants a larger role in the Eagles’ offense, not just a bit part. To do that, he’ll have to lean heavily on the veterans while competing against 14 other pass-catchers in training camp. One guy that he’s stoked to chew the fat with is a playmaker that Watkins has long admired: DeSean Jackson.

“Oh, man. DeSean has really been one of my role models as a receiver as speed guy, kind of a similar body style,” Watkins said. “Really just ready to start learning and getting a lot of stuff, getting a lot of knowledge from him.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number