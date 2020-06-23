Atlanta Falcons’ RB Buys His Dad a House [LOOK]

While you usually see NFL players thanking their parents for their success with their dream car, Falcons’ running back Qadree Ollison went above and beyond this Father’s Day. Ollison purchased a house for his dad to show his appreciation.

“We love and appreciate you for everything you’ve done for us! You’ve sacrificed so much for our family! WE THANK YOU,” Qadree tweeted Sunday night.

Yes my Dad is crying. Tears of Joy! For Fathers Day I bought my Dad a house! We love and appreciate you for everything you’ve done for us! You’ve sacrificed so much for our family! WE THANK YOU. Happy Fathers Day to all the great Fathers out there! #Family ❤️ #OLLISON pic.twitter.com/K6950MEQy0 — Qadree Ollison (@QOllison) June 22, 2020

Ollison Made His Dad Feel Proud

Qadree’s dad, Wayne, had no idea that he would be getting a gift this big and while he wished Qadree would have spent the money on himself, he couldn’t help but be excited.

“I’m excited about him going out and doing that for me, but I always try to tell my kids that they should always try to build and do for themselves,” Wayne Ollison told Buffalo News. “The fact that he’s humble and the kind of kid he is, it makes me feel proud as a father that he’s willing to go above and beyond to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“I work every day and do my own thing. The fact he sees that and wants to show his love for me, it makes you proud as a father that you instill something positive in him, that he’s doing something selfless.”

Qadree Understood His Dad’s Sacrifices

Wayne, a father of four sons and a daughter, made plenty of sacrifices while trying to get his kids the best education they could get and Qadree understood that.

“It’s emotional,” said Wayne. “When you’re raising young men, especially, they understand the importance of doing things the right way. They may not always agree with you. Qadree had to make some sacrifices when I said, ‘hey, you’re going to a private school in Buffalo, because this is what is best for you.’ He was 14 years old and you’re telling him, ‘I’m taking you to a school in Buffalo where you don’t know people but this is what’s best for you.’

“Him understanding that and seeing how that played a part in being how successful he is, that makes you feel so good. I’m a blue-collar worker, and I made sacrifices for my children to go to school. It wasn’t easy. He understood that.”

Qadree’s First Season in Atlanta

Ollison will be entering his second season as a Falcon this year. Atlanta selected Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the 152nd pick.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 228-pound rookie came out of the University of Pittsburgh where he ran for a total of 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Ollison, mostly in short-yardage situations, looked promising last season after being inactive for the first eight games of the season. To sum up 2019, he rushed 22 times for 50 yards and four touchdowns.

He should see the field me this season consider Todd Gurley will be closely monitored on touch count, giving Ollison and Ito Smith some more time in the backfield.

