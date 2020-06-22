Falcons SS Shows Off Incredible Speed in Recent Workout [WATCH]

Keanu Neal

Getty Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons’ strong safety Keanu Neal looks healthy after having the past two seasons cut short due to injuries.

The Falcons’ official Twitter account posted a clip of Neal’s workout showcasing his speed:

Neal Feels Like ‘Himself’ Again

The hard-hitting safety, Keanu Neal tore his Achilles in Week 3 of Atlanta’s 2019 season which caused him to miss the remainder of the year. He’s back for the start of the 2020 season and gave an update on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show last week.

