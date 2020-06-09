Falcons Welcomed Coaches Back Under New Norms on Monday [WATCH]

I don’t think anyone would have ever predicted an NFL offseason to look like this one. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn headed back to the Flowery Branch on Friday while the rest of the coaches showed up on Tuesday.

Atlanta Falcons’ twitter posted a video of the precautions the Falcons are having to take as they enter the facility…and it feels weird.

