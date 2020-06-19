Twitter Permanently Bans ‘Apprentice’ Star Katie Hopkins for Abusive Conduct

Katie Hopkins, who starred on the British version of Donald Trump‘s competition reality series, The Apprentice, in 2007, was permanently banned by Twitter on Friday.

The English media personality, who works as a right-wing political columnist for British national newspapers, was kicked off the social media site because “keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Huffington Post. “Abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Hopkins, 45, who tweeted under the handle @kthopkins, and had over 1 million followers, took aim at Black Lives Matter on Wednesday. She tweeted, “Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

Prior to that, Hopkins received backlash online for dragging soccer star Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign. The Machester United athlete started the campaign to encourage the government not to stop serving free meals to disadvantaged students amid the holidays. Hopkins responded to Rashford’s effort by tweeting at him, “Do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it? I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to.”

On March 18, 2018, she tweeted about royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She wrote, “Meghan Markle will be preggers fast than an 11yr old white girl in #Telford.”

There was a Petition to Get Hopkins Kicked Off Twitter

Among Katie Hopkins' final few tweets: 1) Celebrating hitting 1.1m followers on Twitter.

2) Encouraging people to follow her on Instagram. I guess from the second, she saw what was about to happen. — dan barker (@danbarker) June 19, 2020



Over 75,000 people signed a petition to get Hopkins off of Twitter. The Change.org petition stated, “Unbelievably, Katie Hopkins has been given a platform to insult, abuse and cause outrage for far too long. Attacking victims of Child Sex Exploitation is possibly the most disgusting act that any human can do.”

“Does she have no boundaries? The scary thing is, this could happen to her own children right under her nose – being as self-obsessed as she Is, how would she see the signs?”

“I think it’s about time Twitter took action and removed her from their platform, just as Facebook have done with Britain First. Freedom of speech is something I believe in. Freedom of hate speech isn’t, I’m sure many people feel the same way.”

