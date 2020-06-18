Chiefs Reportedly Listed as Possible Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro Bowl Safety

The Kansas City Chiefs made drastic improvements to their defense this past campaign, but there is always room for improvement, specifically in the safety position. After months of disappointment over contract talks, New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams reportedly asked for a trade Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the reigning Super Bowl champions made the shortlist of possible landing spots the former LSU Tiger would prefer to play football next season.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

This trade demand doesn’t come as much of a shock. Responding to a comment on Instagram nearly a week ago, Adams referred to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as “my guy” and concluded his long rebuttal by saying, “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

“Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M’s [millions] a year. Well deserved,” a portion of the Texan’s comments read. “But don’t compare me to QB’s if you aren’t paying me QB money. S—, if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn’t hear a damn word from me.”

Adams then shifted gears to discuss Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, who in April became the league’s highest paid running back. The Stanford product inked a four-year, $64 million extension to remain with the NFC South powerhouse. The new deal comes with an impressive $21.5 million signing bonus.

“Don’t use the pandemic excuse. CM22 got paid not too long ago. Well deserved. Great friend of mine.

“Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don’t respect that, cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!”

Chiefs Twitter Reacts to Adams News

It didn’t take long for Chiefs Kingdom to hear of Adams’ request, and the Twitter reactions came fast and strong. Some even predicted what the trade could entail, down to who Kansas City could sacrifice in return.

Jamal Adams on the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/geVo2s7Tjs — Not Patrick Mahomes 💍 (@PatrlckMahomes) June 18, 2020

Projected Trade Chiefs Recieve: Jamal Adams Jets Recieve: 2021 First round Pick, 2022 First round pick, and Sammy Watkins. https://t.co/AjxkWden5s — Mayor Adam West (@MayorWestAcc) June 18, 2020

Its an interesting thought. Having Jamal Adam's and the honey badger covering guys together. I have no clue how we would even pull this off — Henry Matthews (@henrymHuss26H) June 18, 2020

I’m so ready to have Adams, Mathieu, and Thornhill in the secondary😤 — Kobe👑 (@MahomiesWRLD) June 18, 2020

At 24, Adams is reaching the prime of his career and undoubtedly has more than plenty of gas left in the tank. However, many users brought up a solid point: If Adams is indeed seeking to become the league’s highest-paid safety, the Chiefs might not be the best place to call home right now. After all, they’re still working out a lucrative extension for Mahomes and as Kansas City fans are well aware, Chris Jones is still holding out for his long-term contract.

Not to mention, the Jets are asking for quite a bit for their 2017 first-round pick. Per CBS Sports, offloading Adams would cost the receiving team a first and a third round draft pick in exchange for the last two years of his rookie deal.

If Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid can somehow prioritize all three and bring the Prez to Arrowhead Stadium, that dynasty analysts believe Kansas City is creating would be unstoppable.

