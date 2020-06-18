Jets Pro Bowl Safety Lists Eagles on Trade Wish List: Report

It’s been a crazy, roller-coaster day for Jamal Adams. And the last twisting turn includes the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl safety for the Jets, had been looking for a long-term contract in New York but the two sides “reached an impasse” in May, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Adams wants to be the highest-paid safety in football, a number around $15 million per year. There’s been no movement to that end. Now the 24-year-old reportedly wants out of town.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams has requested a trade and provided a list of seven NFL teams he’s interested in playing for in 2020. The Eagles are one of those teams, along with the Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, 49ers and Seahawks.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

The reason? Adams is “frustrated with his contract negotiations, per Cimini, and took to Instagram to let it be known when he ended a long rant about the Jets with: “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

The Jets have already rebutted Adams’ comments by saying they aren’t interested in trading him. Adams has two years left on his contract there and there was talk about them placing the franchise tag on him in 2022. Either way, things have reached the point of no return.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Have Been Loosely Linked to Adams Before

This isn’t the first time Adams has been linked to an NFC East team. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly tried to acquire him at last year’s trade deadline but talks fells apart because the Jets wanted too much compensation in return — more than one first-round pick, to be exact.

On Jamal Adams and the #Cowboys: I’m told the #Jets are asking for more than a 1st rounder (as they should) and that a deal right is not close or imminent. It could happen, but there isn’t momentum for it right now. 72 minutes to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Interestingly enough, Adams has listed both the Cowboys and Eagles on his current wish list as he pursues a trade out of New York. The former sixth overall pick in 2017 is arguably the best player at his position, landing at No. 31 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the Top 101 NFL Players and a guy who can line up at three different safety spots, plus cornerback and pass-rusher.

Jamal Adams has become one of the game’s most versatile weapons on defense. In a league that is trending ever more towards matchup problems on offense, Adams is one of a new breed of defender that can solve those problems on defense.

Possible Replacement for Malcolm Jenkins in Philly?

Adams is a Texas native who grew up about 35 minutes outside of Dallas. His preference would be to don the blue star. But don’t count out Philadelphia from getting in on the Adams’ sweepstakes.

The Eagles inked cornerback Jalen Mills to a one-year deal and want to convert him over to safety. He’ll be paired alongside veteran Rodney McLeod in the secondary, with free-agent signing Will Parks and fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace backing them up at safety. They are all hybrid players and skilled cover guys.

Jamal Adams earned the second-best PFF grade (91.0) among qualifying safeties over the past two seasons. He’s one of the league’s best at the position. There’s no debate. https://t.co/SL5cfYwzXq — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2020

However, Adams would provide a whole new dimension to the Eagles’ secondary. He could step right in and fill the leadership role left behind by Malcolm Jenkins. If there’s any chance to grab him in a trade, you have to make that call — and GM Howie Roseman will no doubt do that. Remember, Jets GM Joe Douglas was Roseman’s right-hand man as vice-president of player personnel in Philly. The two maintain a close relationship, more like family than business partners.

“It was great to have a person that you work with that believes in that, that believes in a lot of the same things you do,” Douglas said of Roseman in 2019, via ESPN. “If there was ever an issue with family, it was family first all the way and that was awesome.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number