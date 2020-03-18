Malcolm Jenkins Reveals True Feelings on Eagles Exit

Malcolm Jenkins has worn his emotions on his sleeve as well as, and probably better than, any Eagles legend. He’ll likely go down in the same breath.

After the Eagles decided to part ways with their long-time captain, the fan base was trying to make sense of the why. Jenkins reportedly wanted about a $3 million pay bump, not outrageous but expensive for a 32-year-old safety. Even so, it probably made sense to retain the man that has been the heart and soul of the franchise for more than half a decade. Obviously, the Eagles had other plans.

But Jenkins has never been one to make excuses or hold a grudge. He immediately took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles organization and owner Jeffery Lurie. If Jenkins had any beef with anyone, he wasn’t letting it show.

“I’m usually with a man a lot to say,” Jenkins said. “I take pride in my ability to articulate my thoughts and feelings. But … today the words are escaping me. There are too many great people to thank too many great memories to single anyone out in particular. I can only say, I’m grateful to Mr. Lurie for the opportunity to represent this city. I thank my teammates for making me better every single day.”

Who Replaces Jenkins in Eagles Secondary?

The immediate in-house candidate is Jalen Mills after the Eagles inked him to a one-year deal. To sell the move, the Eagles let it be known that Mills was going to be used as hybrid cornerback and safety in 2020. Does that mean they would still sign a safety to replace Malcolm Jenkins? That isn’t clear.

If they did want to go the free-agent route, there are options. Some pretty good options, too. The top and most logical choice would be the Broncos’ Will Parks, a Philly native who could be signed at a reasonable offer sheet and actually wants to play for the Eagles. He’d be well worth at least $8 million per year due to his versatility as both a safety and a cornerback.

With Clayton Fejedelem and Jeff Heath off the board, the Eagles could look to HaHa Clinton-Dix or Karl Joseph or Tony Jefferson as cheaper options in free agency. There are also reports out of Minnesota that Anthony Harris might be available. The Vikings placed the franchise tag on him but word on the streets is they only looking to trade him for a mid-to-late round pick for him.

Eagles Honor Former Safety for Service

The Eagles may have decided to let Malcolm Jenkins walk but they were quick to thank him for his six years of service. The team called him “one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in the city.” It was a gushing tribute to a class act.

“Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia,” the team said in an official statement. “Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After a thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity.”

