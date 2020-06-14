Jordan Spieth & Wife Annie Spieth Show Support for Veterans

Jordan Spieth and wife Annie Spieth are doing their part to give back by supporting military veterans. The couple announced they are partnering with the Boot Campaign which is a non-profit that helps improve the lives of veterans and their families through combat boot proceeds.

Jordan posted a photo of the couple wearing their boots while sitting with their adorable dog to spread the news of their partnership with the Boot Campaign.

“On Veterans Day and every day we are so thankful to our military and their families who selflessly serve… we are excited to join @BootCampaign this year and proud to share them as one of our 2019 @jordanspiethfamfoundation grant partners!!” Jordan noted on Instagram.

In addition to supporting veterans, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation gives back to a number of causes including children battling pediatric cancer, special needs youth and junior golf.

Annie Works for The Birthday Project Which Is a Non-Profit That Throws Parties for Homeless Youth

Annie is no stranger to giving back as she has worked for a variety of non-profit organizations including the American Heart Association along with The First Tee. She currently works with The Birthday Project which provides birthday parties for homeless children. Annie detailed The Birthday Party’s mission on LinkedIn.

Founded in Dallas in 2012, the mission of The Birthday Party Project is to bring JOY to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. TBPP partners with homeless and transitional housing agencies in the DFW area and 11 other cities in the United States to host monthly birthday parties for the children currently in these living situations.

The Couple Got Married on November 24, 2018

Annie has been a staple at PGA Tour events since Jordan began his ascent as a pro golfer. The couple got married in Dallas on Thanksgiving weekend on November 24, 2018. Jordan and Annie celebrated with a Caribbean honeymoon that included a “couple different places.”

“We went to the Caribbean,” Jordan explained to Golf Channel. “We had a good time. Went to a couple different places. It was nice after the wedding to go away and just have nothing going on. Then we both got a little bit bored, so good to be able to see other humans. It was a good time.”

Jordan admitted that it has been a bit of an adjustment getting used to wearing a wedding ring and noted that he has not gotten used to golfing with it on.

“I’m fine with [swinging] with it,” Jordan told Golf Channel. “It’s just my putting. When I’m cross-handed, [it] kind of jams into my grip. Unfortunately that means I’ll probably lose some rings. As of now, I don’t think I’m going to start playing with it on.”

Jordan was one of several notable golfers that played at the Charles Schwab Challenge as the PGA Tour resumed play after a nearly three-month hiatus as a response to COVID-19.

