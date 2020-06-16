Lamar Jackson’s Madden 21 Cover, Gameplay Revealed [LOOK]

Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete for Madden 21, and ever since that reveal happened, folks have been patiently waiting to see highlights of the next edition of the video game.

Recently, a preview of the game was dropped by EA Sports and part of the preview involved getting a look at game play. Jackson was a big part of that, and some new clips showed just how electric the quarterback is even virtually.

Here’s a look at the covers which Jackson will grace in 2020.

Madden 21 covers are out… pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

Jackson himself reacted, saying it was a dream come true to make it on the cover of the game.

Overall, it’s nice to see Jackson getting the love that comes with being the cover athlete. Baltimore Ravens fans will have to hope the luck from Patrick Mahomes carries over and there is no “Madden Curse” for this season.

Madden 21 is officially scheduled hit stores August 25, 2020.

Guy Fieri Shows Own Madden Cover

After Jackson was named the cover athlete, food mogul Guy Fieri has entered the mix. Recently, Fieri, who was apparently inspired by Jackson hitting the cover, put out a fun mock up of what a Madden cover featuring his own likeness would look like instead of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. The results were epic.

Congrats @Lj_era8 on the Madden 21 Cover! I think I’m gettin’ the Flavortown edition though… 😂 pic.twitter.com/UKNibsBqFM — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 28, 2020

Naturally, the game is rated “F” for “Flavortown” and is the Flavortown edition. Fieri, of course, is the self-appointed mayor of Flavortown as well as a huge NFL fan, so it’s fun to see him get into the mix.

Jackson responded, and clearly liked what he saw.

Perhaps the next step is the game to get Fieri in the game as a player.

Lamar Jackson Not Fearing Madden Curse

Going into next season, the Ravens were long assumed to have a player that made it all the way to the cover of the video game in Jackson, their superstar quarterback. Now that is indeed the case, Jackson could have to worry about a curse from the Madden video game perhaps plaguing him.

That might not be the case, however, as the Ravens site explained in the past as well. Recently, Patrick Mahomes completed a season in which he won the Super Bowl and was the game’s MVP. He suffered injury in the middle of the year, but rebounded in time to drive the Chiefs forward and help them win.

If Jackson makes the cover, should he be worried? Maybe not after all.

Could there be a certain Raven on the cover of Madden this year? pic.twitter.com/zheB6EnWcp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 5, 2020

“I don’t believe in no curse. I play football. If it comes, it comes but I’m playing football at the end of the day. Tom Brady was on the cover at one point and still won the Super Bowl,” he said in the clip.

Jackson could be considered to be on the game, and that decision ended up being very easy for the folks at EA Sports to make. The quarterback was the unanimous NFL MVP and could be on the fast track to an elite NFL career as a result.

Now that he is on the cover, Jackson is embracing the honor and isn’t worried one bit. It’s safe to say Fieri would likely feel the same way.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson was the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville in a move many wondered about at the time, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019. He was also voted the unquestioned NFL MVP.

Coming up in a few months, fans will have a chance to star as Jackson in their own virtual game.

