Lions Wideout Duo Projected Near Top of NFL in 2020

The Detroit Lions should have no trouble throwing the football around this coming season, and their wideout group might be a big reason why that is the case.

Between Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, the Lions could have one of the best duos in the entire NFL according to Pro Football Focus. The site projected the pair to be the No. 2 group in the NFL this coming season in terms of combined receiving yards between the duo.

Dynamic duos 😎 pic.twitter.com/KS7LtYzmtx — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 9, 2020

Both Golladay and Jones had excellent seasons in 2019, and with the healthy return of Matthew Stafford, the duo could be even more dynamic with a healthy quarterback to throw them the football. That could be just what the site is projecting moving forward.

If the team has one of the best wideout groups in the league, the sky could truly be the limit for their offense given expected improvements to their ground game and offensive line.

PFF Rates Lions Wideouts High for 2020 NFL Season

Recently, Pro Football Focus put together a list of the top wideout groups in the NFL 1-32. Detroit’s group, which is led by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, ended up placing No. 6 on the list, safely within the top 10 in the league.

Writer Ben Linsey likes what he sees from the group, as he wrote in the piece:

“The duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. may be underrated around the league, but both guys can win in a number of ways, and they excel in contested-catch situations. Golladay ranks fifth in contested catches since 2017 (49) while Jones ranks eighth (42), and both have top-10 contested-catch rates among qualifiers. Danny Amendola remains a solid option in the slot at 34 years old after earning a 71.5 overall grade in 2019, and there’s reason to believe T.J. Hockenson will take a step forward as a receiver in his second season given how effective he was at Iowa. The addition of the best receiving running back in the class — D’Andre Swift — only bolsters the group.”

The Lions have players not only at wideout but other spots ready and willing to jump into the mix and help. That’s the mark of a solid team that has some excellent depth, and is a major reason the Lions might have one of the best groups in the entire league.

It’s safe to say the site is very bullish on what the team can do in 2020.

PFF Cites Lions Wideouts Have Great Hands

Detroit’s duo of Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay quietly put up solid seasons in 2019 in terms of production, and interestingly enough, they were also near the top of the league with regards to contested catch rate. Both are top 10 players in the league with regards to the stat according to Pro Football Focus.

But….the #Lions are the only team with a pair of WRs in the Top 10 5. Kenny Golladay – 58%

T-6. Marvin Jones Jr. – 56%#OnePride https://t.co/L8sIogvk6b — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) May 6, 2020

Golladay (58%) and Jones (56%) both showed an innate ability to come down with passes in front of their competition, which provides Matthew Stafford a major weapons to rely on when he looks down the field. It’s safe to say this stat could matter the most for 2020, even when yards and touchdowns are considered. It shows how productive a wideout is able to be.

With these stats in mind, the Lions are set to have a solid season on the field, and might have a better pass catching group than many other than PFF give them credit for.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Seeing Jones exit with injury late in the 2019 season was tough. Jones was fantastic this past season for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. Last season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

It’s unfortunate to say the least that he would get hurt once again, late in a season, but moving forward the Lions will be looking for Jones to be a strong option for them in 2020. That should be able to be the case.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until the finish, Golladay had an excellent year catching the ball. So far, he’s put up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s had some huge games last season, and four times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions. His ball skills are a big reason why.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

This duo playing up as one of the league’s best would be a big development for 2020.

READ NEXT: Lions Steal NFL MVP in League-Wide Re-Draft