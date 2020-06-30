Barcelona New Signing Miralem Pjanic Reacts to $73m Transfer

Barcelona’s newest signing Miralem Pjanic has given his first reaction to sealing a move to the Catalan giants from Juventus. The 30-year-old has agreed a four-year deal and will arrive at the end of the season.

Pjanic told the Bosnia Football Federation that he can’t wait to get started at Barcelona and is delighted to seal the switch.

“It was a dream come true for me. I am happy and proud, not only for myself, but also for my parents and for the whole of Bosnia and Herzegovina. I never forget where I came from. Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world and being a part of this club is also the biggest step in football for every player. “Success does not come by itself, but only with hard work, effort, and faith that everything in life can be achieved. And this is proof. Now I have to do the job with Juventus, I am focused on that and then, I can’t wait to go out to Camp Nou.”

Barcelona has agreed to pay Juventus €60 million ($67m) plus €5m ($5.6m) in variables for the midfielder. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international will replace Arthur who moved the other way in a deal that will cost Juventus €72m ($81m) plus €10m (€11m) in variables.

Pjanic Sends Message to Barcelona Fans

Pjanic has also posted a message on social media where he said a quick hello to fans in Catalan. He said: “I am very happy, I will give my all for this club. See you soon!”

Estic molt feliç, ho donaré tot per aquest club. Ens veiem aviat!

🙌 Força Barça! 🔵🔴 Més que un Club!#Pjanist 🎹 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/UsBJRS4hWG — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) June 29, 2020

The 30-year-old will finish the campaign with Juventus where he’ll be hoping to pick up a fourth Serie A title. The midfielder has started 22 of the club’s 28 league games this season under manager Maurizio Sarri. Juve are top with 10 games left to play.

Barcelona Set for New-Look Midfield?

Pjanic should be a regular next season in what could be a new-look midfield for the Catalan giants. The club has plenty of options in the middle of the park but are looking to sell Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer, according to Sport’s Juan Manuel Diaz.

Frenkie de Jong is certain to stay and will line up alongside Pjanic, while Sergio Busquets will potentially feature less regularly next season as he will turn 32 next month.

Youngsters Riqui Puig and Alex Collado will be hoping to force their way into the first-team reckoning, while Carles Alena and Philippe Coutinho could also be options. The duo are currently out on loan and it’s not known yet where they will play next season.

