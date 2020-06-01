Giants Great Rips NY’s ‘Lacking’ WR Talent; Throws Shade at Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants did a terrific job of addressing the majority of their needs this offseason. For the first time in recent memory, the team has what appears to be a formidable offensive line in place. While the additions of Xavier McKinney at safety and James Bradberry at cornerback should help fortify the league’s 5th-worst pass defense from a year ago.

However, Dave Gettleman’s sternness against adding to the team’s lacking pass-rush and somewhat average receiver group has left many perplexed.

You can now add Amani Toomer, the franchise’s all-time leading receiver, to the list of people questioning New York’s receiving talent.

Toomer Questions Giants WR Group

The Giants had 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, and not one of them was used to add to a receiving group which Pro Football Focus recently ranked as only the 21st-best in the NFL. A draft class that many have heralded one of, if not the most talented receiving class in recent memory.

With the regular season approximately three months away (barring delay) New York appears set to roll into the year with Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as their top-3 options at wideout, a trio that Toomer is less than fond of.

“I think it’s lacking,” Toomer told The New York Post recently.

Toomer ‘Disappointed’ With Sterling Shepard, High on Slayton

Sterling Shepard led Big Blue in receptions in 2019 with 57 despite being hampered by numerous concussions, in return limiting him to just 10 games.

While he has completed two 16-game seasons over his four-year career, Toomer questions the wideout’s availability moving forward.

“I’m a little disappointed with Shepard, I don’t know. My dad always used to tell me, ‘He’s hell when he’s well, he’s just sick all the time.’ That’s what I think when I think of him. He’s just always, there’s always something hurt, or something.”

“I think Golden Tate is just a tougher version of him. Basically they’re the same receiver, but Golden Tate is a tougher version of him.”

Toomer did add that he believes soon-to-be 2nd-year-pro Darius Slayton “has the most upside” of the group. This is clearly not one of Toomer’s bolder takes, considering the 5th-rounder led all Giants receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns as a rookie.

Toomer Puzzled by OBJ Trade

Certainly, New York would be a bit better off had they not moved on from 3x-Pro Bowler Odell Beckham last offseason, a sentiment that Toomer seems to back strongly.

“I’m still confused on why they got rid of Odell,” Toomer said. “Really confused. And every time I ask somebody in the office, it’s like, ‘Well, it was a fit thing’ and all this nebulous, circumstantial stuff. Or, ‘Oh he wasn’t a good fit in the locker room.’ But everybody I talked to loved him. Even the trainers all loved him. So I don’t know.”

“They went from having a strength to now it’s a position where they need something else.”