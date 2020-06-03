Ousmane Dembele’s Agent Offers Update On Barcelona Future Amid Juventus Rumors

Ousmane Dembele’s agent is not expecting the Frenchman to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window despite speculation linking the 23-year-old with a Camp Nou exit.

Moussa Sissoko told L’Equipe du Soir that he does not envisage Dembele leaving despite interest from Serie A champions Juventus, according to journalist Bertrand Latour. The Turin club is interested in bringing in the forward on loan, according to Mundo Deportivo‘s Cristina Cubero.

Dembele is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn hamstring. Barcelona announced he would be out of action for six months in February, meaning it is unlikely he will play again this season.

Juventus & Liverpool Eyeing Dembele

Sissoko’s words follow fresh speculation about Dembele. News of interest from Juventus was swiftly followed by a report that Liverpool are also keen on the Barcelona youngster.

Gianluca di Marzio reported that the Reds made an offer to take Dembele on loan but were told that the Frenchman does not want to leave Barcelona.

La Liga expert Guillem Balague has also spoken about Dembele’s situation at the Camp Nou and said he expects him to stay. He added that Barcelona were willing to include him in a deal to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain, but the French champions were not interested.

Dembele Keen to Succeed at Barcelona

Dembele has yet to consistently prove his worth to Barcelona since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for $125 million. He has had a really tough time with injuries and managed only nine appearances this season before seeing his campaign ended prematurely through injury once again.

Manager Quique Setien does appear to have faith in Dembele if an interview with Sport is anything to go by. He said in January: “I have tears when I see the capacity and intensity in which he works.”

Setien may have to wait until next season to see Dembele back in first-team action, but if he does stay he will be hoping the forward can finally put together an injury-free run and make a belated impact at the Camp Nou.

There is no doubting Dembele’s skill on the ball, dribbling quality, and ability to use either foot. He is also lightning-quick, a good finisher, and able to offer Barcelona some real width in attacking areas.

Yet there will be plenty of scrutiny on Dembele when he does return to see if he can finally stay fit and show Barcelona what he can do on a consistent basis.

