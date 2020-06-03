La Liga Expert Details Barcelona’s Plans for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona is not planning on sending Ousmane Dembele out on loan in the summer transfer window despite rumors of interest from Serie A giants Juventus and European champions Liverpool.

La Liga expert Guillem Balague has discussed Barcelona’s plans for their Frenchman in a Q&A session with Sport and was asked specifically about the possibility of a temporary move.

Here’s what he has had to say about Dembele, who is currently recovering from a torn hamstring that required surgery in February.

“The intention is for him is to play for Barcelona, well to recover from his injury and perhaps arrive for the last three, four, five games of the season. They may not risk him anyway. Secondly they would like, I feel, to make him part of a deal with PSG for Neymar. But PSG don’t want him at all. So it looks like he’s staying.”

Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo has reported Juventus are interested in taking Dembele on loan, while the 23-year-old could be tempted by a switch even though his “dream” is to succeed at Barca.

Dembele Can’t Catch a Break at Barcelona

Barcelona spent $125 million to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 but haven’t seen too much return on their investment yet, as the Frenchman has been plagued by injury during his time at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has suffered nine different injuries in his brief time at Barcelona which means he has only completed eight full games in almost three years with the Catalan giants. He managed only nine appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 before being ruled out for six months in February.

Hugo Guillemet at French newspaper L’Equipe wrote an in-depth report on Dembele’s injury troubles at Barcelona and highlighted how the club needs to take its share of responsibility for his physical problems.

What Next for Dembele?

Dembele’s struggles at Barcelona have led to speculation the club may lose patience and decide to cash in on the forward in the summer.

Former Barcelona ace Rivaldo has advised his club it might be time to sell. He wrote in his Betfair column that it’s the “right opportunity” for Dembele to move on and “revive his career at another club.”

Liverpool are another club who have been tentatively linked. The Reds could move for Dembele if they miss out on top target Timo Werner, according to Sergi Sole at Mundo Deportivo. Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported Liverpool have made an approach to take Dembele on loan.

