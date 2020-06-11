Falcons’ DC Raheem Morris to Attend NFL’s Quarterback Coaching Summit

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is one the list for the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

This summit isn’t just about quarterbacks, it’s a two-day, virtual event (this year) that is aimed at helping to build coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity in the NFL.

“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices — this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football.”

Notable Speakers

In its third year, the program features sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches.

Here’s a look at the list of speakers this year: Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair, Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Morris’ Coaching History

Morris, a graduate from Hofstra University with a degree in physical education started out his coaching career like most, as a GA at Hofstra. He was responsible for coaching the offensive scout team, developing scouting reports, and handling video breakdown and computer input and analysis. From there, he made his way to Cornell University and then interned with the New York Jets.

His first big stint was with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach, where he helped them have the top-ranked defense and win the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl in 2003 against the Raiders.

Morris went back to the college level at Kansas State as their defensive coordinator before taking on the head coaching role for the Bucs. At age 32, he the youngest head coach in the league at the time.

Morris had a rough 2011 season in Tampa after a record of 4-12, including losing their last 10 games. He was fired and headed to Washington to coach the defensive backs until joining the Falcons in 2015 as an assistant head coach.

Dan Quinn promoted Morris to defensive coordinator at the end of the 2019 season after he helped turn the defense around.

Falcons’ Drastic Turnaround in 2019

Falcons were 1-7 at the midway point of the season and finished with a strong 6-2 finish. This was mainly due to the fact that head coach Dan Quinn handed the reigns over to Raheem Morris and let him call the shots.

Early on in the season, Atlanta gave up 24 passing touchdowns and snagged just two interceptions. The game changed for the Falcons defense once week 10 rolled around. Atlanta allowed just nine touchdowns and had 10 interceptions.

The team did lose cornerback Desmond Trufant in free agency, but selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in the first round. Don’t dwell on that “one game,” Terrell is a much better player than he showed during the College Football Championship.

If the Falcons’ defense can continue right where they left off, we’re in for a treat.

