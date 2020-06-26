Ravens Wideout Excited for Offensive Potential After Offseason Work

The Baltimore Ravens had a great season in 2019 but struggled to put everything together in the playoffs, but with some fine tuning, the team could turn things around in a big way.

So what has the team done this offseason? Worked on timing and getting things ironed out before the year. On Good Morning Football, Boykin explained that the team has been working on timing and getting things on the right path.

.@MBoykin814 joined #GMFB to tell us why he'll have a breakout year in 2020. "I can show my experience now." Plus, we talk @Lj_era8 and how the @Ravens offense can level up in 2020. pic.twitter.com/NkAsxWpJ35 — GMFB (@gmfb) June 25, 2020

Boykin said:

“Really just route running and timing. I think that’s the biggest thing especially for how young we are. We had me and Marquise Brown out there a lot of the time, it was our first year. Lamar Jackson, it was his second year playing putting up those type of numbers. So for us, I think it’s about timing and that’s why we’ve been working. We worked a couple weeks ago. I was down here in Florida. It’s awesome to see the chemistry grow. That’s what happens when you have young players that play together.”

The Ravens offense was solid, but they could be even better with some fine tuning. Boykin seems to think that is what the Ravens will manage to get done this coming season. The chemistry they will build will be important for this coming season.

Miles Boykin Primed for 2020 Breakout

One such name that could be primed for a major breakout is Boykin. Last season, Boykin didn’t have a huge year statistically, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be expected to make a significant leap for the team in 2020. Recently, Pro Football Focus named the players most worth watching this coming season, and Boykin made the cut as the top choice for the team.

Writer Ben Linsey explained why this is the case:

“The Ravens were the run-heaviest team in the NFL last season, so there isn’t going to be a surplus of targets to go around. Even with that being true, Boykin had a quiet rookie season after being selected in the third round, bringing in just 13 passes on 192 routes over the course of the regular season. He clearly has the physical ability to perform at a high level in the NFL after tearing up the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him begin to supplant Willie Snead as WR2 on that Ravens’ offense next season.”

Baltimore needs weaponry in the second level and they have a ton of players capable of stretching a field. Boykin is merely one more to remember that could quietly be primed for bigger things.

Ravens Rebuilt Wideout Group

Coming into the 2020 offseason, the Ravens wanted to beef up their wideout core given the fact that the team had fallen apart down the stretch in 2019. Names like Boykin, Willie Snead and Marquise Brown could not handle the entire load themselves and the group needed depth. Enter Devin Duvernay and James Proche, a pair of the most prolific wideouts the state of Texas has to offer in college. That pair, combined with a heathy Brown and Boykin only figure to add more depth to this wide receiver group ahead of a vital 2020 season for the team’s offense.

Now, Lamar Jackson has a huge amount of weaponry at his disposal and figures to be able to use it in a big way for the team to turn things around. Boykin is just one of the players who will be setting out to do that.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Work Out in Florida

As Boykin alluded to, Jackson and some of his teammates even took over a Florida park recently to get some work in, and fans couldn’t believe it when they saw Jackson snapping passes to wide receivers. They even got a ball, then got Jackson to sign it after the throwing session while getting a few pictures.

Here’s a look at Jackson getting his work in:

Lamar Jackson assembled some of his teammates for offseason work at a neighborhood park in south Florida, as seen on @tiktok_us. All the reigning MVP needs is open space and guys to throw to. pic.twitter.com/vuOJVmk8Az — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) June 3, 2020

As for the players involved in the meetings, there are plenty that have been linking up with Jackson to get on the same page ahead of the 2020 season beginning in a few months time.

I don't have the guest list and some guys are coming and going. Have heard QBs Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are involved. J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche, Willie Snead, Jaleel Scott, Antoine Wesley, Charles Scarff as well — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 3, 2020

With no in-person workouts at team facilities this offseason thus far and the NFL world only recently taking slow steps to open up, things like this are important to keep team chemistry working in the right direction. Jackson has been a leader in doing this and it’s not surprising to see this becoming the norm for the team.

Such work that Boykin has referred to has been impressive for the Ravens.

