Record Setting $1M Bet on UFC 250 and Other Big Winners From This Past Weekend

The sports world is still in the very early stages of restarting various leagues throughout the world. This past weekend the sports betting world, however, saw an uptick in notable winning bets throughout the industry with one big bettor leading the way by plunking down $1M on a fight at UFC 250 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Let’s take a look at that bet and some other big winners from this past weekend in sports.

Record Seven Figure Wager

Yes, you read that correctly, a bettor in Nevada placed a $1M wager on Amanda Nunes to beat Felicia Spencer in the main-event at UFC 250 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The bet came in at one of the William Hill Sportsbooks in Nevada about 3 hours before the fight was scheduled to take place.

The bet was a record for William Hill as it’s the biggest bet they’ve ever taken on a UFC match throughout the entire history of the sport. It was placed when Nunes’ odds were at (-600) meaning that the bet would pay out $1,166,666.70 should Nunes go on to win. Well win she did.

The fight lasted the entire five rounds, but Spencer was absolutely dominated in all facets of the fight. The only real sweat that this particular bettor had to endure during the fight was the possibility that Nunes could get caught with one lucky swing from Spencer. The one punch issue is a concern with every fight however, no matter the competitors, it’s just the nature of the sport.

So sans a lucky haymaker, this particular Nevada bettor made the lowest-stress $166K that we’ve ever seen. After approximately 3 minutes, it was completely clear that Nunes would win in a landslide. After the fight, the judges scorecards reflected just that. All three judges had Nunes winning all five rounds and two of the three judges also had one round at 10-8 in favor of Nunes.

The 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 cards were even a bit on the merciful side as well. There were multiple times later in the fight when it could have been stopped or Spencer’s corner could have thrown in the towel to protect their fighter. To her credit however, Spencer pushed through and went the distance with Nunes, but the eye-test was not even as close as the judges’ scorecards. We had the fight scored 50-42 when it was all said and done, but realistically a fourth round stoppage was probably more appropriate.

Some other big winners at William Hill from UFC 250:

$28,000 on Herbert Burns -280 to collect a total payout of $38,000

$26,000 on Cody Stamann -260 to collect a total payout of $36,000

$20,000 on Ian Heinisch -125 to collect a total payout of $36,000

$25,000 on Sean O’Malley -500 to collect a total payout of $30,000

Biggest UFC 250 Underdog Winner:

$4,444.45 on Alex Caceres +200 to collect a total payout of $13,333.35

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the latest breaking news, picks and content!

Big Winners Across the Other Leagues

Notable Bundesliga wins:

$7,200 on Eintracht Frankfurt/Werder Bremen over 2.5 goals (-160) to collect a total payout of $11,750

$6,250 on Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen over 3.5 goals (-125) to collect a total payout of $11,250

$5,000 on SC Freiburg +0.5 (+110) InPlay to collect a total payout of $10,500

$700 on RB Leipzig/SC Paderborn draw 8/1 to collect a total payout of $6,300

Biggest NASCAR win:

$3,000 on Kevin Harvick 4/1 to win Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to collect a total payout of $15,000

Biggest KBO single-game win:

$5,975 on Doosan Bears/KT Wiz under 13 (-115) to collect a total payout of $11,170.65

Parlays We All Dream About

$1,000 5-leg KBO parlay to collect a total payout of $11,980.15

$300 6-leg UFC parlay to collect a total payout of $4,565

$100 8-leg KBO parlay to collect a total payout of $4,471.45

$2 10-leg KBO parlay to collect a total payout of $683.40

The overwhelming majority of sports bettors will never play anywhere near stakes like these, but it’s fun to see how “the other half” lives.

*Betting information courtesy of William Hill

READ NEXT: DraftKings Releases ‘Game of the Year’ College and NFL Betting Lines