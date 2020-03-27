DraftKings Releases ‘Game of the Year’ College and NFL Betting Lines

In this time of uncertainty, it can seem like the sports betting world basically evaporated overnight. Fear not though, each and every day sportsbooks are doing everything they can to create new wagering opportunities. Books throughout the country had a number of props available for NFL free agency. They are also providing opportunities for NFL Draft props and futures for the upcoming football season.

DraftKings Comes Through in the Clutch

DraftKings has taken things a step further by releasing individual game spreads and moneylines for both the NFL and College Football. Under the moniker “Game of the Year” lines, the good folks over at the Draftkings sportsbook have identified 54 NFL matchups and 25 College Football matchups that they are predicting to be notable games, and as such, are willing to accept wagers on them so far in advance.

DraftKings is anticipating that these games will standout for a number of reasons. Some will be due to the possible playoff implications or how they might affect the CFP National Championship outlook. Others are on the list due to player and coach movement and now having to face previous teams or coaches. Some of these games will be notable for a combination of these factors as well as more reasons that will become evident as the off-seasons and seasons progress.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the latest breaking news, picks and content!

College Highlights

We are going to touch on a few highlights from both the College and NFL lines now, but in the coming days and weeks we will be exploring some of these matchups in much more detail as developments continue and value in some of these lines starts to become more apparent.

On the college side, USC and Alabama will kick things off at “JerryWorld” in Dallas on September 5. The Crimson Tide have been installed as a 16.5 point favorite and -835 on the moneyline.

On September 12 Texas goes on the road to Baton Rouge to face reigning national champions LSU. The Tigers are a 6.5 point favorite and -240 on the moneyline.

Moving into October, we get LSU at Florida with the Gators -1, Texas vs Oklahoma in Dallas where the Sooners are -3.5 and Ohio State at Penn State where the Buckeyes have opened at -5.5.

Once again this year, the college football schedule really revs up in November. Alabama is a 2.5 point favorite at LSU. Clemson is laying 7.5 points to Notre Dame in South Bend. Then, in arguably the two biggest rivalries in College Football, Ohio State is laying 7.5 when Michigan comes to town, and Alabama is favored by 9.5 over Auburn when the Tigers make the short trip to Tuscaloosa to finish the regular season.

NFL Highlights

The NFL matchups involve more variability as there is still a month until the draft occurs and the dates of these matchups have yet to be determined as well. A game in week 2 can have drastically different implications than a game in week 13, for example. As a result we’ve identified 5 highlights that should be intriguing no matter when they occur and we’ll continue to expand on some of these games as the variables become much clearer.

Kansas City -1.5 at Tampa Bay. The future meets the GOAT as Mahomes and company will take on the Bucs and newly acquired QB Tom Brady.

Philadelphia at Dallas -3. This could very well be the final game of the regular season and have major playoff implications. Regardless of when this game is played however, it will go a long way to deciding the NFC East.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay -3.5. Not much needs to be said, Brady vs. Rodgers.

Miami at N.Y. Jets -4.5. Normally this game wouldn’t garner huge attention, but there is a reasonable possibility that Tua Tagovailoa could be the Dolphins starting QB. We may get a fun matchup of two quarterbacks with long careers ahead of them in Sam Darnold and Tua.

Baltimore -3 at Philadelphia. This game offers essentially the same appeal as the previous, but this time it will be Lamar Jackson facing Carson Wentz, two young QBs with bright futures ahead.

Stay tuned for more content regarding these early-release lines. We’ll be digging into them further as we keep inching towards football season.

*Odds provided by DraftKings

READ NEXT: NFL Futures Bets: Cardinals Headline 2 Overlooked Divisional Options