Seahawks Expected to ‘Take a Chance’ to Upgrade Key Position: Report

The speculation is increasing that the Seattle Seahawks will add another wide receiver to their roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that there is a “strong sense” the Seahawks will add either Antonio Brown or Josh Gordon.

“Whether it’s Josh Gordon or Antonio Brown, there’s a strong sense the #Seahawks will eventually take a chance to upgrade at receiver,” Garafolo tweeted.

This came after NFL Network’s Mike Silver noted that the Seahawks and Ravens are two teams with interest in adding Brown. The Ravens may not be as interested as it was originally thought. ESPN’s Josina Anderson added that Baltimore had not “earnestly discussed” adding Brown.

“While Antonio Brown’s name has come up in Bmore, as reported, adding, my understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source,” Anderson noted on Twitter. “At this time, wouldn’t count as potential future destination.”

It appears unlikely that the Seahawks would add both receivers heading into 2020. Brown does carry the risk of facing a significant suspension, while Gordon is unlikely to miss a high number of games if he is reinstated.

Gordon Has Applied for Reinstatement

Last season, the Seahawks appeared to choose Gordon over Brown who remained unsigned after being released by the Patriots. Gordon played five games for the Seahawks before being suspended indefinitely by the league. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon officially applied for reinstatement on June 17.

“Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said,” Pelissero explained. “Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp.”

Gordon has been spotted in Seattle over the offseason working out with several Seahawks players. The receiver has made it clear on social media that he would like to be back in a Seahawks uniform. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes that Gordon will be signed by the Seahawks if he is reinstated.

“A new CBA that lessens testing, penalties for marijuana,” Bell tweeted. “Aldon Smith’s conditional reinstatement. Signs are pointing to NFL allowing Josh Gordon to play again in 2020. And he’s made clear he wants to play for #Seahawks again. I think it’s going to happen.”

Russell Wilson Is in Favor of the Seahawks Signing AB

Russell Wilson admitted last season that he was in favor of the Seahawks adding Brown. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton noted earlier this offseason that Wilson is pushing the Seahawks to add Brown.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson told ESPN in 2019. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

Silver reported that the Seahawks are “absolutely interested” in adding Brown.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks,” Silver explained. “Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there is a suspension.”

